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Kotoku market unrest: Police arrest man in connection with shooting incident

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Crime & Punishment Kotoku market unrest: Police arrest man in connection with shooting incident
THU, 09 APR 2026

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident at the Adjin Kotoku onion market.

The arrest follows earlier disturbances at the market, where police had launched a manhunt for individuals involved in unlawful gunfire after clashes among onion traders.

The incident, which occurred earlier this week, was linked to disagreements over distribution arrangements involving foreign suppliers, escalating into violence among members of five trader associations.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Inusah Seidu, aged 40, was arrested at a hideout in the area on Wednesday, April 8.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the police said the suspect is believed to have played a role in the shooting incident that disrupted activities at the busy market.

“The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting investigations, while efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest other individuals connected to the incident,” the statement read in part.

The law enforcement agency further noted that security presence in the area has been intensified as investigations continue, with assurances that calm has been restored at the market.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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