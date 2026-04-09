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NPP leadership race: Mustapha Abdul-Hamid declares bid for National Vice Chairman

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP leadership race: Mustapha Abdul-Hamid declares bid for National Vice Chairman
THU, 09 APR 2026 3

Former Information Minister Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has declared his intention to contest for the National Vice Chairman position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NPP’s reorganisation process began with membership registration at polling stations from March 1 to March 31, with verification ongoing from April 1 to April 14.

Polling station elections are scheduled for May 10 to May 16, followed by electoral area elections in June, constituency elections in July, and regional and national elections in August.

The party’s national delegates conference is slated for September 18 to September 20.

In a statement issued on Thursday, April 9, Dr. Abdul-Hamid said his decision follows growing calls from party members urging him to take up a leadership role.

“In the past few days, there have been persistent calls for me to run for office as a national executive member of our great party,” he said.

He added, “Therefore, I hereby formally announce my decision to vie for the position of National Vice Chairman when nominations open.”

Dr. Abdul-Hamid said his ambition is driven by a desire to contribute to the rebuilding of the party, stressing that he brings experience and institutional memory to the role.

He outlined his long-standing involvement in the NPP, including serving as the party’s first elected National Youth Organiser, a former spokesperson for the presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Deputy National Campaign Manager in the 2020 elections.

He further indicated that his vision is to support the party’s leadership in repositioning it ahead of future electoral contests.

“Together, we shall re-strategize, rebuild and re-organize and return this party to its rightful place in leadership,” he stated.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Akoto | 4/9/2026 12:16:55 PM

Let the thieves and criminals serve their party, not Ghana or Ghanaians. In any country with a serious judiciary system, this man wouldn't even have the voice to make such a statement.

Comments3
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