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Ghana Month launched in Ethiopia

By Eweonam Aforla, ISD II Contributor
General News Ghana Embassy in Ethiopia launches Ghana Month
THU, 09 APR 2026
Ghana Embassy in Ethiopia launches Ghana Month

The Ghana Embassy in Ethiopia and Permanent Mission to the African Union (AU) and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), in collaboration with Kuriftu Resorts, officially launched Ghana Month in Ethiopia.

The celebration will run from May 8 through the end of May at Kuriftu Village, featuring cultural showcases, creative exhibitions, and entrepreneurial activities.

Delivering the opening remarks, Counsellor Ms Grace Maakinyi Mbiba highlighted the significance of the initiative as “an opportunity to showcase the diversity of Ghana’s heritage and the dynamism of its creative and entrepreneurial sectors.”

Ambassador Dr Robert Afriyie commended Kuriftu Resorts for their collaborative initiative, describing the partnership as a reflection of the spirit of Pan-Africanism. He noted that the celebration aligns with Ghana’s vision of advancing tourism, cultural diplomacy, including music, culinary delights, fabrics and fashion, philosophical outlook, history, etc., and continental unity.

The Ambassador emphasised the deepening ties between Ghana and Ethiopia, which continue to foster peace and integration across Africa, including enhancing bilateral economic cooperation.

He further underscored the importance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), positioning GHANA MONTH as a platform to leverage trade, undergirded by cultural exchange, and people -to- people exchanges.

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