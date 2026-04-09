Ghana Air Force commissions new accommodation facilities to boost personnel welfare

The Ghana Air Force has commissioned new accommodation facilities at Air Force Base Accra to improve personnel welfare and address housing challenges.

The accommodation, which includes a 24-unit studio apartment block and a 7-unit single-quarters block, was commissioned on Thursday with the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General William Agyapong, describing the project as a major step in efforts to improve living conditions for service personnel.

He said safe, decent, and comfortable housing was essential in acknowledging the dedication and sacrifices of soldiers, noting that although the service of military personnel can never be fully repaid, the Ghana Armed Forces remain committed to providing the support and resources needed for them to serve effectively and live with dignity.

Lieutenant General Agyapong also praised the contractors for completing the project and urged beneficiaries to maintain the buildings for future generations.

Base Commander of Air Force Base Accra, Air Commodore Elvis King Arneson, said the project was a significant intervention in reducing accommodation pressure at the base and commended the Chief of the Air Staff for his leadership and support in making the development possible.