Germany's contribution to Ghana's development significant – Northern Regional Minister

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John, has lauded Germany’s contribution to Ghana’s development, describing it as significant and impactful, particularly in the Northern Region.

The Minister made the remarks on Tuesday when he received the German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft, and his delegation at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) in Tamale.

The visit formed part of the Ambassador’s working tour of the Region to gain first-hand insight into various German Government-supported projects and to engage stakeholders on peace, security, and development.

Mr Ali Adolf John expressed profound appreciation to the Government and people of Germany for their longstanding partnership with Ghana, noting that Germany’s contributions over the years have significantly impacted key sectors, including agriculture, local governance, climate resilience, vocational training, water and sanitation.

Mr Ali Adolf John assured the Ambassador of the Region’s peaceful atmosphere, noting that while the Region continues to enjoy relative stability, in collaboration with traditional authorities, security agencies, and other stakeholders, efforts have been made to address emerging challenges such as chieftaincy disputes, youth unemployment and climate change.

The Minister stated that, “Peace and security remain the foundation for development. We are committed to sustaining the prevailing peace in the Region while working collectively to address the socio-economic challenges confronting our people.”

He further expressed the Region’s readiness to deepen collaboration with Germany, particularly in youth empowerment, technical and vocational education, climate-smart agriculture, and sustainable water management.

Mr Ali Adolf John assured the delegation of the NRCC’s full support in facilitating the effective implementation of development programmes, adding that the Regional Administration remains committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and value for money in all partner-supported projects.

H.E. Frederik Landshöft reiterated Germany’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s development agenda, particularly in areas that promote inclusive growth, good governance, and sustainable livelihoods.

The Ambassador also underscored the importance of peace and stability as essential prerequisites for development, reaffirming Germany’s support for initiatives to promote social cohesion and conflict prevention.