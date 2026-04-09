Tamale Chronicles: Beyond Sectarianism --- Reclaiming Unity, Humility, and Purpose in Islam

The increasing sectarian tension among Muslims in Tamale raises urgent questions about the direction of Islamic discourse and leadership in our communities. It is troubling to witness how differences in interpretation and affiliation, whether Sunni, Shia, Ahmadiyya, Tijjaniyya, or others—have become grounds for hostility, exclusion, and even declarations of disbelief (takfir). Importantly, this phenomenon is not unique to Tamale. Across the Muslim world, wherever Muslims gather in large numbers, differences in doctrine, jurisprudence, and spiritual orientation often become magnified. From West Africa to the Middle East, from South Asia to Europe, similar patterns of division emerge. Tamale, therefore, is not an isolated case but a reflection of a broader challenge within the global Muslim ummah. Yet, this reality stands in stark contrast to the ethical, spiritual, and communal guidance of Islam as taught in the Qur’an and the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Understanding the Hadith of Division

A commonly cited hadith states that the Muslim ummah will divide into multiple sects. The Prophet (p.b.u.h) is reported to have said: “The Jews split into seventy-one or seventy-two sects, and the Christians split into seventy-one or seventy-two sects, and my ummah will split into seventy-three sects” (Sunan Abu Dawud, Hadith 4596; Jami` at-Tirmidhi, Hadith 2640). This narration is often invoked in contemporary debates to justify exclusivist claims --- each group asserting that it alone represents the saved sect. However, such an interpretation risks missing the deeper moral warning embedded in the hadith. Division is a reality to guard against, not a badge of honor to weaponize.

The Qur’anic Call to Unity

The Qur’an repeatedly calls for unity and warns against division. Allah says, “And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided…” (Qur’an 3:103). In another verse, He cautions, “Indeed, those who have divided their religion and become sects --- you, [O Muhammad], are not [associated] with them in anything…” (Qur’an 6:159). These verses do not celebrate fragmentation; rather, they condemn it. They remind believers that unity is not merely organizational but spiritual, rooted in sincerity, humility, and shared devotion to Allah.

The Danger of Religious Arrogance

It is deeply problematic when the hadith of “seventy-three sects” is used as a tool for self-righteousness. The Prophet (p.b.u.h) did not instruct Muslims to actively divide themselves or to declare others as misguided wholesale. Instead, he warned against arrogance: “No one who has an atom’s weight of arrogance in his heart will enter Paradise” (Sahih Muslim, Hadith 91). Declaring others as “kafir” simply because they belong to a different school or movement reflects precisely the kind of arrogance Islam warns against. Self-conceit --- “we are right, they are wrong; we are saved, they are doomed” --- is not a sign of righteousness but a symptom of spiritual disease.

Tamale as a Reflection of a Wider Problem

In Tamale today, the consequences of such attitudes are evident. Religious platforms, which should be spaces for guidance and spiritual upliftment, are increasingly becoming arenas for denunciation and rivalry. However, it must be emphasized again. This is not a Tamale problem alone. Across Muslim societies, similar tensions play out, sometimes quietly, sometimes violently. Sectarian sermons, competing claims to religious authority, and the politicization of faith are challenges faced globally. This broader perspective should humble us. It reminds us that the issue is not about “them” versus “us,” but about a collective failure to live up to Islamic ideals.

The Responsibility of Scholars and Leaders

Clerics, many of whom have attained advanced degrees and studied in reputable institutions, carry a heavy responsibility. When they use their knowledge to divide rather than unite, the consequences are far-reaching. Allah warns, “Indeed, those who conceal what We sent down of clear proofs and guidance… those are cursed by Allah…” (Qur’an 2:159). If those entrusted with knowledge do not embrace diversity and promote unity, who will? Leadership in Islam is not about dominance but about service, sincerity, and accountability.

Diversity within the Islamic Tradition

Islam has always accommodated diversity within unity. Differences in jurisprudence (fiqh), theology, and spiritual practice have existed since the earliest generations. The companions of the Prophet themselves differed on various issues, yet they maintained mutual respect. During the expedition to Banu Qurayzah, some companions prayed ‘Asr on the way while others delayed it based on their interpretation of the Prophet’s instruction. When informed, the Prophet did not condemn either group (Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith 946). This is a powerful precedent. Sincere difference is not corruption.

Power, Control, and the Roots of Division

While theological differences exist, the intensity of division in places like Tamale often stems from struggles for leadership, influence, and control. A faction may seek to dominate, presenting its interpretation as the only valid one. Others respond defensively, and polarization deepens. In such an environment, humility is replaced by rivalry, and faith becomes entangled with worldly interests.

Reclaiming the Prophetic Method

The Prophet (p.b.u.h) was sent as a mercy to all worlds (Qur’an 21:107). He did not build communities through insults or hostility, but through compassion and wisdom. Allah instructs: “Invite to the way of your Lord with wisdom and good instruction, and argue with them in a way that is best…” (Qur’an 16:125). Tone matters. Method matters. How we speak is part of what we preach. Effective preaching combines clear grounding in scripture, thoughtful understanding of the audience, and a well-structured message that communicates a central truth with clarity and purpose. It should include accurate interpretation of the Qur’anic text, practical application to everyday life, and authentic delivery that reflects sincerity and conviction. Strong preaching also uses relatable illustrations, maintains focus and coherence, and is guided by spiritual sensitivity, aiming not just to inform, but to inspire transformation and deeper faith in listeners.

Tone is very important in preaching because it shapes how the message is received as much as the content itself. The right tone can convey sincerity, urgency, compassion, or authority, helping listeners connect emotionally and stay engaged. If the tone is too harsh, dull, or disconnected, even a strong message can lose its impact; but when it matches the message --- whether encouraging, challenging, or comforting --- it reinforces meaning and builds trust, making the preaching more effective and memorable.

Humility before Allah

Islam emphasizes humility and accountability. No one can claim certainty about their final destination. The Qur’an reminds us: “So do not claim yourselves to be pure; He is most knowing of who fears Him” (Qur’an 53:32). This verse dismantles the arrogance of those who assume guaranteed salvation while condemning others. It is good to be optimistic, but it is not a good thing to talk as if one has a passport and ticket to Heaven.

Redirecting Our Jihad

Instead of focusing on intra-Muslim conflicts, there are far more urgent battles to fight. The Prophet (p.b.u.h) said, “The best jihad is a word of truth before a tyrant ruler” (Sunan an-Nasa’i, Hadith 4209). Our communities face serious challenges --- drug abuse, youth unemployment, corruption, injustice, and moral decline. Go out as late as 12 midnight and you will girls as young as 10 roaming the streets. At some social gatherings, alcohol which is strictly prohibited is served to some guests quietly. Divorce rates are soaring, and most marriages rarely thrive beyond three years. As a lady boasted, “I have even done well staying in the marriage for six years. Some of my friends could not go beyond two years.” These are the arenas where our collective energy is needed. Why, then, are some of the loudest “jihads” directed at fellow Muslims?

Living and Letting Live

The Qur’an offers a profound principle: “For you is your religion, and for me is my religion” (Qur’an 109:6). While revealed in a specific context, its spirit promotes respect, coexistence, and the rejection of coercion. If such tolerance applies beyond the Muslim community, it should certainly apply within it.

Practical Steps toward Unity

Reclaiming unity does not mean eliminating differences; it means managing them constructively.

Promote inter-sect dialogue and mutual understanding

Encourage joint community projects addressing social issues

Discourage inflammatory rhetoric from religious platforms

Emphasize ethical conduct alongside doctrinal knowledge

Model humility and respect in leadership

Character as the True Measure

The Prophet (p.b.u.h) said, “The most beloved of you to me… are those who have the best character” (Jami` at-Tirmidhi, Hadith 2018). Character --- not sect --- is the true measure of faith. If our conduct repels people rather than attracts them, then we must question whether we are truly embodying Islam.

My Thoughts: A Call to Reflect and Reform

The situation in Tamale, and indeed across the Muslim world, is not beyond remedy. But it requires honesty, humility, and a willingness to change. We must move from fragmentation to fraternity, from rivalry to mercy, and from control to service. Allah reminds us: “And if your Lord had willed, He could have made mankind one community…” (Qur’an 11:118). Diversity is part of the divine plan. The real test is how we respond to it. May we respond with wisdom, humility, and unity.

{Note: T-Town Chronicles is now Tamale Chronicles}

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

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