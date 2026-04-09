Princess Town and the Jubilee Oil Era: A Civic Plea and Campaign Narrative

Princess Town, once a quiet coastal village known for its crocodile lagoon and Fort Fredericksburg, was thrust into the global spotlight in 2007 when Ghana discovered commercial oil offshore at Cape Three Points. The Jubilee Oil Field was celebrated as a national milestone, coinciding with Ghana’s 50th independence anniversary. Yet, for the residents of Princess Town, the story is not one of shared prosperity but of displacement, disillusionment, and exclusion. This civic campaign narrative seeks to highlight their plight and call policymakers to action.

The Historical Setting

Identity: Princess Town, originally Pokesu, was famed for its pristine environment and cultural heritage.

Livelihoods: Fishing, subsistence farming, and heritage tourism sustained the community.

Communal Land: Land was traditionally held and managed, with little external interference.

The Oil Discovery and Its Impact

2007 Discovery: Jubilee Oil Field, Ghana’s first deep-water find, located offshore near Cape Three Points.

Proximity: Princess Town became the closest coastal settlement to the oil frontier.

Expectations: Promises of transformation into a modern hub with infrastructure and jobs.

The Reality for Residents

Land Rush: Speculators and investors drove up land prices, forcing locals to sell or risk displacement.

Foreign Labor: Chinese and other foreign contractors brought their own workers, sidelining local employment.

Infrastructure Gap: Despite oil wealth, roads, schools, and healthcare in Princess Town remain underdeveloped.

Livelihood Strain: Fishing stocks declined, farming land was lost, and tourism potential diminished.

Cultural Erosion: Outsider influx diluted the town’s heritage identity.

The Oil Curse Narrative

Revenue Concentration: Oil wealth centralized in Accra, bypassing local communities.

Unmet Promises: Industrial projects largely remained on paper, while inequality deepened.

Environmental Concerns: Pollution and reduced marine resources threatened traditional livelihoods.

Exclusion: Residents became spectators rather than participants in Ghana’s oil era.

The Plea: Promises and Accountability

Princess Town stands as a mirror to Ghana’s oil story—where promises of prosperity were made, but the people still wait. The Jubilee Oil discovery was hailed as a blessing, yet for the residents closest to its frontier, the reality has been one of exclusion. It is time to ask: are we paying back to the people of Princess Town? Were promises kept? Or have they been left with white elephants and unkempt pledges?

Promises Deferred: Roads, schools, and hospitals remain inadequate despite oil wealth.

Livelihoods Strained: Fishing and farming have suffered, while land speculation displaced families.

Employment Denied: Foreign contractors brought their own workers, leaving locals sidelined.

Heritage Ignored: Fort Fredericksburg and the crocodile lagoon remain untapped for tourism potential.

Wise Sayings and Quotations

ABA Fuseini: “Promises are like drums—loud when beaten, but hollow when broken.”

Biblical: “Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but a longing fulfilled is a tree of life.” (Proverbs 13:12)

International: Kofi Annan: “Knowledge is power. Information is liberating. Education is the premise of progress.” Progress must reach Princess Town.

Recommendations for Policymakers

Inclusive Development: Ensure oil revenues fund local infrastructure—roads, schools, hospitals—in Princess Town and Ahanta West.

Local Employment Quotas: Mandate oil companies and contractors to hire and train local residents.

Land Protection: Establish legal safeguards against speculative land grabs to protect communal ownership.

Environmental Safeguards: Enforce strict monitoring of marine ecosystems to preserve fishing livelihoods.

Cultural Preservation: Invest in heritage tourism (Fort Fredericksburg, crocodile lagoon) to diversify the local economy.

Community Participation: Create platforms for Princess Town residents to influence oil-related planning and benefit-sharing.

Princess Town’s journey from “best-kept secret” to “oil frontier” is a cautionary tale of resource wealth without inclusive planning. The discovery of Jubilee Oil was meant to herald prosperity, yet the residents of Princess Town remain marginalized. Policymakers must act decisively to reverse this trajectory—by protecting land, investing in infrastructure, ensuring local employment, and preserving heritage. Only then can Princess Town’s story shift from exclusion to empowerment, and Ghana’s oil era become a blessing rather than a curse.

Princess Town deserves better than now. The oil era must not remain a curse but be transformed into a blessing. The people’s plea is simple: keep the promises, honor the heritage, and ensure that prosperity is shared. Anything less is betrayal. This is the moment for review, reform, and renewal—because justice delayed is justice denied.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]