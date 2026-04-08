The Silent Crisis: Restoring Equilibrium in the Age of Empowerment

Craig Wilkinson, speaking at the National Dialogue on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide in Pretoria, South Africa, in November 2025, stated: “The opposite of masculinity is not femininity. Masculinity and femininity are complementary, equal, co-creating forces. The opposite of masculinity is passivity.”

We live in an era of heightened social awareness. Conversations about equality, support, and empowerment rightly dominate our public discourse. For decades—and rightly so—the spotlight has been intensely focused on addressing historical injustices against women, empowering them educationally, economically, and socially. Today, more women occupy leadership spaces and are making relevant positive impact than ever before. This mission is noble, just, and far from complete; it is progress we must celebrate.

However, in our zeal to correct one imbalance, are we inadvertently creating another?

A quiet, pervasive crisis is emerging just beneath the surface of our society: a crisis of the modern man. This is not an argument against women’s empowerment—far from it. It is an argument for complementary empowerment. A society cannot thrive by lifting one half of its population while ignoring the systemic decline of the other.

Redefining Strength: The Portrait of an Empowered Man

Before we delve into the crisis, we must first answer a fundamental question: What does an empowered man actually look like? You cannot build what you cannot envision.

The empowered man is not defined by dominance, aggression, or emotional silence. These are not signs of strength; they are symptoms of a wounded masculinity that was never given the tools to heal. The empowered man is something far more formidable.

He is emotionally literate—able to name his feelings, sit with discomfort, and seek help without shame.

He is relationally invested—present for his partner, his children, and his friends, not just financially but emotionally.

He is vocationally purposeful—finding meaning not just in a paycheck but in contribution.

He is communally engaged—using his strength to lift others, mentor the young, and strengthen the fabric of his neighbourhood.

This man is not a threat to women’s progress; he is its greatest ally. He does not feel diminished by a woman’s success because his identity is secure. He celebrates, collaborates, and walks beside.

This is not a weakening of masculinity but its evolution—a return to its noblest expression. This is the man our boys can become. This is the man we must commit to building.

The Evidence of a Growing Imbalance

Across many societies, troubling patterns are emerging. Globally, studies show that in numerous middle- and high-income countries, boys are increasingly disengaged from formal education, with higher dropout rates and lower tertiary enrolment compared to girls.

In Ghana, data from the 2021 Population and Housing Census highlights a worrying trend: a growing proportion of young men aged 18–24 are neither in education, employment, nor training. While primary education access remains strong, male participation declines sharply at higher levels, limiting long-term economic prospects and social stability.

Yet when one observes scholarship schemes, mentorship initiatives, and targeted support programs, a clear pattern appears—many are exclusively designed for women and girls. These programs are valuable and necessary. However, the absence of parallel structures for boys who are falling behind creates a widening gap that policy conversations often ignore.

On the job market, many young men report feelings of exclusion and irrelevance. In the pursuit of gender balance, some perceive hiring processes as inaccessible to them—not as a claim of discrimination, but as a lived experience of discouragement. Whether these perceptions are fully accurate or not, their psychological impact is real and corrosive, feeding frustration and disengagement.

Social Consequences We Can No Longer Ignore

Neglect has consequences. Men account for the overwhelming majority of violent crime worldwide. This reality is often discussed in isolation, without examining its roots.

Many men who later become societal threats were once boys who felt unseen in classrooms, unsupported in communities, and disconnected from positive mentorship. This creates a tragic irony: a segment of unsupported men becomes a source of instability that disproportionately harms empowered women and society at large.

Addressing male disempowerment, therefore, is not in opposition to women’s safety—it is essential to it.

Community institutions reflect this imbalance as well. In many religious and civic spaces, women’s fellowships are vibrant and well-resourced, while men’s groups struggle or barely exist. This disparity is not because men are naturally resilient or self-sufficient, but because fewer intentional systems exist to nurture their development.

A Call for Balance, Not Blame

This is not a call to dismantle women’s empowerment initiatives. That would be counterproductive and unjust. Progress for women has strengthened families, economies, and governance. The solution is balance, not reversal.

Empowerment is not a finite resource. Supporting boys does not require abandoning girls. Equity demands that we recognise different challenges and respond with thoughtful, inclusive solutions.

We must begin asking difficult but necessary questions:

Where are early-intervention programs designed specifically to keep boys engaged in learning?

Where are vocational and apprenticeship pathways that channel male energy into productive skills?

Where are mental health initiatives that allow men to seek help without stigma?

Who is actively redefining masculinity around integrity, empathy, and responsibility?

A Responsibility We Cannot Delegate

This conversation is not only for policymakers. It is for fathers who are present but emotionally distant. For professionals who succeeded despite adversity but now walk past struggling young men. For community and religious leaders who wonder why male participation is declining but do nothing to address it.

Systems do not change on their own. Programs do not emerge by accident. Mentorship does not happen unless someone volunteers to lead.

If we want healthier families, safer communities, and a more balanced society, men must step into the work of raising and restoring other men.

Where We Start

For families: intentional time, honest conversations, and exposure to positive male role models.

For professionals: mentorship beyond immediate circles, advocacy for inclusive development programs, and transparency about personal struggles.

For community and religious leaders: resource audits, male-focused support spaces, and teachings that promote emotional health.

For policymakers and educators: data-driven interventions, pilot programs for at-risk boys, and teacher training that recognises gender-specific learning challenges.

Conclusion: Building a Whole Society

A society that empowers only its women is half-built. A society that neglects its men undermines its own foundation. This is not a gender war. It is a recognition that when one group struggles in silence, the entire community eventually pays the price.

The crisis of male disempowerment is not a fringe issue. It is connected to rising crime, unstable families, and generations growing up without strong, present male role models.

But crises also present opportunity. We can build a future where empowerment lifts everyone—where boys grow into whole men, and women thrive alongside them.

The work begins now.

In our homes.

In our schools.

In our communities.

Not later.

Not elsewhere.

Now.