Consider Peter Obi, in the interest of ADC

My dear Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso,

My name is Chief Sir Dr. Emeka Asinugo and I am a London-based British-Nigerian veteran journalist, author and publisher.

I write this open letter with a deep sense of responsibility to our nation and with profound respect for your longstanding contributions to Nigeria’s political evolution. Over the years, both of you have continued to demonstrate resilience, influence, and unwavering commitment to our country’s democratic engagement. Your voices have shaped national discourses, and your political structures have mobilized millions of voters into action. It is precisely because of this stature that this appeal has become poignant at this defining period in Nigeria’s history.

2027 is around the corner. And obviously, the presidential election will not just be another wrestling match for political power, it will present a rare opportunity to recalibrate Nigeria’s political trajectory. The African Democratic Congress (ADC), as an emerging platform with growing national appeal, stands at crossroads. It can either become another fragmented opposition entity weakened by internal rivalries, or it can rise above its challenges and offer Nigerians a unified, credible alternative to the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC).

Observers are fully aware that recent developments within the party suggest early signs of internal strain. It is an all-too-familiar pattern in Nigeria’s political arena. Nothing new. Nothing strange. But still, we all know that these tensions, if not carefully managed, can erode public confidence and diminish the ADC’s ability to compete effectively on the national stage. But we thank Allah that within this same challenge lies a unique opportunity: the chance to demonstrate a different kind of politics that is not defined by personal ambition alone, but by collective sacrifice and strategic foresight.

It is in this context that I humbly want to urge both of you, distinguished leaders, to consider a bold and historic move: to step aside in the presidential race and jointly support Peter Obi as the consensus candidate of the ADC, for the 2027 election. This suggestion is not made lightly, nor does it diminish your individual capabilities or political legacies. On the contrary, it seeks to elevate them. Leadership, at its highest level, is not often defined by the position one holds, but by the sacrifices one makes for the greater good. By choosing unity over contestation, you would be setting a precedence that would definitely redefine political conduct in Nigeria.

Peter Obi has, in recent years, attracted a unique and broad-based following that cuts across age, ethnicity, and social class. The organic rise of the Obidient Movement, coupled with the structured grassroots strength of the Kwankwasiyya Organization, presents a rare convergence of energy and experience. When harmonized under a single candidacy, these forces can create a formidable national coalition that will be capable of mobilizing voters in unprecedented ways.

We all know that Peter’s public appeal is not rooted in flamboyance or populist rhetoric, but in a quiet consistency that resonates with a populace weary of unfulfilled political promises. His public conduct has often reflected prudence, accountability, and a disciplined approach to governance, and these are the leadership qualities that many Nigerians continue to increasingly yearn for in their dream for a better Nigeria. Without overstating these attributes, it is evident that they have contributed to the trust and goodwill Peter enjoys among diverse segments of society.

Your support for such candidacy would surely be a political endorsement, much as it would be a strategic alignment of experience, structure, and popular sentiment. It would signal to Nigerians that the ADC is capable and willing to transcend personal ambitions to build a truly inclusive political platform. Furthermore, the moment offers an opportunity to address a longstanding national issue that has lingered since Nigeria attained self-rule on 1st October 1960. This is the fact that the South-East geopolitical zone remains the only region in the country that has not produced an executive President of the Federal Republic. This truth and its appreciation will continue to shape perceptions of inclusion and equity within the Nigerian federation when ADC finally deals with it.

By openly acknowledging this and supporting an Igbo candidate, you would be sending a powerful message, not only within Nigeria but to the global community, that the ADC is firmly against marginalization in all its ramifications. It would demonstrate the party’s commitment to fairness and national cohesion that transcends political expediency. Such a decision cannot be an act of concession: it is an act of statesmanship. It would affirm your belief in a Nigeria where every region has a genuine opportunity to lead, and where unity is built on justice rather than convenience.

In addition to this strategic alignment, the ADC must also invest in robust groundwork to translate vision into victory. One of the most effective avenues for this is youth engagement, particularly within Nigeria’s universities. By deploying delegates across tertiary institutions in all the states, the party can ignite conversations around a new Nigeria—one defined by transparency, innovation, and shared prosperity.

University students do not just represent future voters, but current influencers within their communities. They are digitally connected, socially aware, and increasingly eager to participate in nation-building. Engaging them directly would not only expand the party’s support-base but also cultivate a generation of politically conscious citizens who will be committed to democratic ideals.

This sensitization effort should go beyond mere campaigning. It should involve listening, understanding the aspirations, frustrations, and ideas of young Nigerians. It should create spaces for dialogue, where policy proposals are discussed and refined collaboratively. In doing so, the ADC would distinguish itself as a party that values participation over prescription.

Distinguished leaders, history often remembers those who dared to act differently when convention dictated otherwise. The decision before you is not simply about adopting Peter Obi’s candidacy, it is about leaving a political legacy. It is about whether the ADC will be remembered as another fragmented opposition or as the platform that redefined political cooperation in Nigeria. By stepping aside and rallying behind a consensus candidate, you would be demonstrating that leadership is not confined to holding office, but extends to shaping outcomes that benefit the nation in its entirety. You would be proving that political maturity is not a slogan, but a practice.

Such a move would strengthen the internal cohesion of the ADC, reducing the likelihood of factional disputes and presenting a united front to the electorate. Unity, after all, is one of the most persuasive messages in politics. It reassures voters that a party is capable of governing not just in theory, but in practice. And so, as the 2027 election approaches, Nigerians will be looking not only at manifestos, but at conduct. They will assess which parties embody the values they profess, and which leaders are willing to prioritize national interest over personal ambition. Your joint support for Peter Obi would be a defining moment in this regard. It would signal a departure from the politics of division and a step towards a more collaborative, inclusive future.

I want you to know, my brothers, that in the final analysis, the sacrifices made today will echo far beyond the election cycle. They will shape narratives, influence perceptions, and ultimately determine how history remembers this moment. Should you choose this path, it is certain that your decision will be viewed as a turning point, where seasoned leaders chose unity over rivalry, inclusion over exclusion, and vision over ambition. History, indeed, will not forget such a sacrifice. It will remember that at a critical juncture, you placed the stability of Nigeria above all else. It will record that you contributed to reposition the country and give it its rightful place within Africa and in the comity of global nations, not through words, but through your decisive and selfless action.

May wisdom guide your deliberations, and may your decisions continue to reflect the highest ideals of leadership.

Yours faithfully,

Chief Emeka Asinugo

(A concerned advocate for national unity and democratic progress)