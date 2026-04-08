World Health Day 2026: Rima Deck & AfAW Promotes Evidence-Based Thinking and Community Health

Makurdi, April 7, 2026 – Students of the Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University Makurdi, participated in an engaging event yesterday to mark World Health Day 2026, themed “Together for Science.” The session, organized jointly by Rima Deck, National Association of Seadogs and the Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW), aimed to promote health awareness, hygiene, disease prevention, and critical thinking among students.

The program began with a welcome address that highlighted the importance of using science to solve health problems and protect communities from misinformation. Dr. Samuel Adagba led the first presentation, explaining key practices to maintain good health. He emphasized handwashing, safe food and water, and keeping surroundings clean to prevent mosquito- and vector-borne diseases. He also stressed the importance of vaccination for both children and adults, showing how vaccines prevent illnesses in humans and animals. Dr. Adagba encouraged students to eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and avoid harmful habits such as smoking or eating too much junk food. He explained how scientific knowledge guides doctors to make the best decisions for patient care and urged students to follow medical advice and seek help at clinics when needed.

Following this, Dooyum Dominic Ingye, Program Manager of AfAW, addressed the role of evidence-based thinking in protecting people from harmful beliefs. He spoke about how superstition and accusations of witchcraft can cause real harm, delaying treatment and endangering vulnerable individuals. Mr. Ingye encouraged students to ask questions, seek facts, and share accurate information about health with their families and communities. He explained that many illnesses have natural causes and that understanding these prevents fear, discrimination, and abuse. Using relatable examples, he connected the importance of science to everyday life and urged students to lead by example through good hygiene, vaccination, and empathy for others.

The session concluded with a lively question-and-answer segment, where students asked about preventing diseases, understanding the nature of illnesses, and addressing superstitions linked to public health in their communities.

Participants expressed gratitude for the insights and knowledge shared, noting the value of being included in such educational initiatives.

In a society where superstition and other misconceptions affect public health, the collaboration between Rima Deck and AfAW proved that combining scientific education with social advocacy can empower young people to make informed decisions, protect themselves and others, and build healthier communities.

Dooyum Dominic Ingye is the Program Manager of the Advocacy for Alleged Witches and the Head of Programme, Rima Deck, National Association of Seadogs.