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Middle East tensions: Global fuel price reduction will take time to reflect at local pumps — COMAC

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Middle East tensions: Global fuel price reduction will take time to reflect at local pumps — COMAC
WED, 08 APR 2026

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) has cautioned that recent declines in global crude oil prices will not translate into immediate reductions in fuel prices at the pump in Ghana.

Global fuel prices surged in recent weeks following a coordinated military action involving the United States and Israel in Iran, which disrupted supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

The escalation pushed prices upward across international markets. However, a ceasefire announced on Tuesday, April 8, has led to a drop in crude prices, raising expectations of possible relief for consumers.

Despite the development, COMAC says local pricing will adjust over time rather than respond instantly to global shifts.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ The Pulse on Wednesday, CEO of COMAC, Dr. Riverson Oppong, explained that fuel pricing in Ghana is influenced by both domestic and external factors, including geopolitical events.

“Fuel prices in the country are influenced by two main factors — natural market movements and geopolitical events such as conflicts, which are usually temporary,” he said.

He noted that while the ceasefire may ease global prices, the impact will only reflect in subsequent pricing windows rather than immediately.

He further cautioned against expectations of an instant reduction at the pumps, stressing that pricing cycles and averages play a key role in determining local fuel prices.

“It is premature for anyone to put numbers to the changes right away, because our selling window is still ongoing and pricing is based on weekly averages,” he added.

According to COMAC, the effect of the global price drop will be observed gradually in the coming pricing windows, depending on how international market trends evolve.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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