'I was so furious' — Former NDC minister criticises Mahama over ‘delay’ on anti-LGBTQ bill

A former Upper East Regional Minister and cadre of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Avea Ephraim Nsoh, has criticised President John Dramani Mahama over what he describes as a lack of urgency on the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, widely known as the anti-LGBTQ bill.

Prof Nsoh argued that the President must take a firm and consistent stance against LGBTQ, noting that such a position was strongly hyped by Mahama and the NDC during the 2024 election campaign.

Speaking during a Presidential Dialogue with Civil Society Organisations at Jubilee House on March 30, President Mahama called for restraint and dialogue in the ongoing national debate on LGBTQ issues. He emphasised that while the matter is important, it is not the country’s most pressing concern.

According to the President, his administration remains focused on addressing critical needs such as healthcare, job creation, food security, clothing, and shelter. He further clarified that the bill is a private member’s bill and not a government-sponsored initiative.

However, reacting to the President’s comments on Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM during its ‘Breakfast Today’ programme, Prof Nsoh described President Mahama's remarks as unfortunate.

“President Mahama needs to speak clearly. I was so furious about Mahama’s latest comment on LGBTQ. A leader must show clear direction on any policy,” he said.

Prof Nsoh maintained that the NDC, led by President Mahama, gave Ghanaians the impression during the 2024 elections that it would take a strong stance against LGBTQ activities. He stressed that now that the party is in office, it is only right for the President to uphold that position.