Mahama should make known his stance on Anti-LGBTQ bill — NPP communicator

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team, Banning Clinton Baffour, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to clearly state his position on the Proper Human Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the anti-LGBTQ bill.

The issue has gained renewed public attention after the President indicated that economic matters currently take priority over the bill, a comment that has triggered further debate among political actors and sections of the public.

Some critics, particularly within the opposition NPP, have accused the President of inconsistency.

They argue that Mr. Mahama previously signalled support for the bill during his campaign but has since appeared non-committal in office.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ The Pulse show on Wednesday, April 8, Mr. Baffour said Ghanaians deserve clarity on the President’s stance.

“What is the clear position of Mahama on the issue? At one breath, Mahama announces that he and his government would not tolerate anything LGBT, for which reason he would facilitate it and ensure that the bill is signed,” he said.

He further argued that the conversation around the bill has been politicised and that public expectations were shaped during the campaign period.

Mr. Baffour added that the bill has broad public support and reflects the values of many Ghanaians.

The NPP communicator stressed the need for consistency between campaign messaging and governance decisions.

“Ghanaians are asking, what is the clear position of Mahama on the issue?” he stated.