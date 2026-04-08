Gov’t delivering on promises made to Ghanaians — NDC communicator

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Professor Benedicta Yayra Fosu-Mensah, has defended the government’s performance.

The defence comes in response to accusations from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), which has claimed that the John Mahama-led administration has failed to honour key campaign commitments made ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The opposition party cites what they deem as the President's u-turn on several issues including the ANTI-LGBTQ bill and sole-sourced contracts.

However, speaking on Accra-based GHOne TV on Wednesday, April 8, Prof Yayra Fosu-Mensah argued that the current administration has improved living conditions compared to the previous government.

She stressed that despite modest salary increments, the real value of incomes has increased due to improved economic conditions.

“Even if salaries were not increased, the value has improved. What you used to buy for 100 cedis, today you might probably be buying it for 80 cedis,” she said.

She explained that this reflects a broader improvement in purchasing power and overall economic stability.

“NDC is delivering on its promise. They promised to fix the economy, they have done that. They promised roads, they are on the path of doing that,” she noted.

She added that, in her view, the current economic trajectory places Ghanaians in a better position than in previous years.

According to her, no propaganda from the opposition NPP will help them win the next general elections, especially as they have re-elected former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer.