Dear critical reader, a negotiated ceasefire—free of ultimatums—combined with targeted measures to stabilise the region could create a peaceful path out of the Iran conflict. Such an approach would also prevent American forces from facing accusations of crimes against humanity that could arise from strikes on civilian infrastructure such as power stations and water facilities.

A proposed way forward is for an Iranian government‑in‑exile, led by the Pahlavi dynasty’s heir, to issue a blanket pardon to all individuals within the current theocratic system. Iran would then renounce its nuclear programme and sign non‑aggression pacts with every regional state, including Israel.

To address long‑standing displacement linked to conflicts involving Israel, Lebanon, Syria and other areas, wealthy Gulf states could provide Egypt with USD 50 billion to transfer the Sinai Peninsula to the Palestinians. All displaced persons should receive compensation, with global resettlement available to those who choose it.

For this reset to take hold, the proposed Iranian government‑in‑exile—established in Paris—would require broad international recognition. As an initial step, Israel and the United States could announce a ceasefire and launch a three‑month peace process, giving diplomacy a genuine chance in a region exhausted by conflict. Simple.

Finally, dear critical reader, the moment has come for world leaders to choose diplomacy over destruction. Supporting a peaceful resolution to the Iran crisis is essential if we are to build a more stable Middle East. Endless, costly wars that inflict widespread human suffering serve no one. Peace is priceless, underpins prosperity everywhere, and must be pursued with patience and resolve.