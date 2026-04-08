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President Mahama begins Paris visit with meeting at French Senate

  Wed, 08 Apr 2026
Headlines President Mahama begins Paris visit with meeting at French Senate
WED, 08 APR 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has commenced a one-day official visit to Paris with a meeting with the President of the French Senate, Gérard Larcher, on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

The Ghanaian leader was received with a military ceremony ahead of bilateral discussions that focused on strengthening trade and investment ties, addressing regional security concerns, and intensifying efforts to combat terrorism.

The talks also touched on France’s support for maternal health and agriculture in Ghana, as well as recent improvements in the country’s economic outlook.

President Mahama is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, National Security Advisor Prosper Bani, Secretary to the President Callistus Mahama, Presidential Advisor and Special Aide Joyce Mogtari, and Ghana’s Ambassador to France Mavis Frimpong.

He is expected to hold further talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.

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