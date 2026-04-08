Indigenous Mining Ownership for Ghana’s Future

The governance of Ghana’s mineral wealth is a litmus test for our democracy and economic independence. For decades, mining concessions have been awarded to foreign multinationals who repatriate profits abroad, leaving Ghana with limited benefits. The Damang Mine controversy highlights the urgent need to rethink this model. Encouraging indigenous companies like Engineers & Planners (E&P) is not just about ownership—it is about ensuring that profits are plowed back into Ghana’s economy, strengthening communities, and building sustainable national wealth.

NPP Record

Under the Akufo-Addo administration, mining concessions were awarded to Chinese companies, including Shandong Gold’s Cardinal Namdini Mine in Talensi. While framed as attracting foreign capital and expertise, these awards often bypassed transparent processes. The result has been foreign capture, with profits flowing out of Ghana and little reinvestment into local development.

NDC Record

The NDC has historically relied on multinational firms like Newmont and Kinross. Today, however, it frames itself as championing indigenous ownership. The award of the Damang Mine lease to Engineers & Planners (E&P) is presented as a step toward economic nationalism. Critics argue the tender was rushed, but the broader principle—empowering Ghanaian firms to control our mineral wealth—is sound and necessary.

Comparative Analysis in Narrative Form

The NPP’s approach has leaned heavily on foreign ownership, with concessions awarded to Chinese and multinational companies. This has brought capital inflows but at the cost of profits being repatriated abroad, leaving Ghana with limited long-term benefits.

The NDC, while historically reliant on foreign firms, now emphasizes indigenous ownership. The Damang Mine award to E&P is framed as a breakthrough for Ghanaian control, though questions remain about the speed and transparency of the tender process.

Public perception of the NPP’s record is one of “foreign capture,” where Ghana’s resources are controlled externally. The NDC’s current approach is seen by critics as “state capture disguised as policy,” but supporters argue it is a necessary step toward economic independence.

Economically, foreign concessions under the NPP have generated inflows but little local reinvestment. Indigenous ownership under the NDC promises plowback of profits into Ghanaian communities, infrastructure, and development.

Investor confidence has been undermined in both cases—by opacity under the NPP and by politicization under the NDC. The challenge is to create a transparent, fair system that balances local empowerment with global credibility.

Why Indigenous Ownership Matters

Plowback of Profits: Ghanaian firms reinvest earnings locally, creating jobs, infrastructure, and community development.

Economic Independence: Reduces reliance on foreign capital and shields Ghana from external shocks.

National Pride: Ownership of our mineral wealth strengthens sovereignty and identity.

Sustainable Development: Indigenous firms are more accountable to local communities and environmental standards.

Recommendations

Transparent tendering with published timelines and independent audits.

Policies that prioritize Ghanaian firms in concession allocations.

Joint ventures requiring foreign firms to partner with local companies.

Mandatory reinvestment in local infrastructure, education, and health.

Public disclosure through an online mining concession registry.

The Damang Mine case is a wake-up call. Ghana must break the cycle of foreign capture and political capture by embracing indigenous ownership. Companies like Engineers & Planners represent a future where profits are plowed back into our economy, not repatriated abroad. This is the path to true sovereignty, sustainable development, and national pride. The time has come for bold reforms that prioritize Ghanaian ownership and accountability.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]