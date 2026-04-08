Ghana records 7.5% economic growth in January 2026

Ghana’s economy grew by 7.5 percent in January 2026, according to new data from the Ghana Statistical Service, signalling continued expansion at the start of the year, although slightly below the 8.2 percent recorded in January 2025.

The latest Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth shows the services sector as the main engine of activity, expanding by 9.6 percent and accounting for 54.3 percent of total growth. The industry sector followed with a 7.2 percent increase, contributing 29.0 percent, while agriculture recorded the slowest growth at 4.5 percent, with a 14.0 percent share.

Government Statistician, Alhassan Iddrisu, noted that the strong performance of the services sector reflects its dominant role in the economy, reinforcing Ghana’s shift toward a service-driven growth model.

However, the data highlights an uneven growth pattern. While services continue to drive expansion, the slower pace in agriculture raises concerns about productivity in a sector that remains vital for employment and food security. The industrial sector, though performing steadily, still presents opportunities for increased value addition and higher output.

Analysts suggest that maintaining the current growth trajectory will require a more balanced strategy that strengthens industrial capacity, boosts agricultural productivity, and sustains momentum in the services sector to support broader economic stability throughout 2026.