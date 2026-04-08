ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana records 7.5% economic growth in January 2026

  Wed, 08 Apr 2026
Economy & Investments Ghana records 7.5% economic growth in January 2026
WED, 08 APR 2026

Ghana’s economy grew by 7.5 percent in January 2026, according to new data from the Ghana Statistical Service, signalling continued expansion at the start of the year, although slightly below the 8.2 percent recorded in January 2025.

The latest Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth shows the services sector as the main engine of activity, expanding by 9.6 percent and accounting for 54.3 percent of total growth. The industry sector followed with a 7.2 percent increase, contributing 29.0 percent, while agriculture recorded the slowest growth at 4.5 percent, with a 14.0 percent share.

Government Statistician, Alhassan Iddrisu, noted that the strong performance of the services sector reflects its dominant role in the economy, reinforcing Ghana’s shift toward a service-driven growth model.

However, the data highlights an uneven growth pattern. While services continue to drive expansion, the slower pace in agriculture raises concerns about productivity in a sector that remains vital for employment and food security. The industrial sector, though performing steadily, still presents opportunities for increased value addition and higher output.

Analysts suggest that maintaining the current growth trajectory will require a more balanced strategy that strengthens industrial capacity, boosts agricultural productivity, and sustains momentum in the services sector to support broader economic stability throughout 2026.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Denis Miracles Aboagye left and Mohammed Adams Sukparu Miracles Aboagye's arrest: 'Allow the law to take its course' — Sukparu tells NP...

2 hours ago

Supreme Court suspends Court of Appeal order restoring GN Savings and Loans licence Supreme Court suspends Court of Appeal order restoring GN Savings and Loans lice...

2 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) national chairman hopeful, Paul Afoko 'I was angry over my suspension' – Paul Afoko

3 hours ago

Bank of Ghana revokes Zeepays electronic money licence over regulatory breaches Bank of Ghana revokes Zeepay's electronic money licence over regulatory breaches

3 hours ago

Bawumia did not show leadership by refusing to join clean-up exercise — Apanga Bawumia did not show leadership by refusing to join clean-up exercise — Apanga

3 hours ago

ECOWAS delegation begins study tour of NPAs fuel quality regulation ECOWAS delegation begins study tour of NPA's fuel quality regulation

3 hours ago

Lamtiig A. Apangaleft and Dennis Miracles Aboagye GH¢50m bail for Miracles Aboagye not punishment, justified by amount under probe...

3 hours ago

Obuasi: Three arrested for allegedly disrupting NPP constituency elections, granted GHS50,000 bail Obuasi: Three arrested for allegedly disrupting NPP constituency elections, gran...

3 hours ago

KMA boss Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi KMA to resume demolition of unauthorized structures at Asafo Interchange on July...

3 hours ago

Your statement never said Miracles cannot be found, hiding, declared wanted; stop the abuse — MFWA Boss blasts EOCO 'Your statement never said Miracles cannot be found, hiding, declared wanted; st...

Just in....
body-container-line