DSP Abdul Jalil removed as leader of IGP's special operations team over assault on Ibrahim Mahama

Leader of the IGP’s Special Operations Team, DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil, has been relieved of his role as investigations continue into an alleged assault involving him and members of the unit.

DSP Jalil and some personnel of the team are under investigation for reportedly assaulting renowned artist Ibrahim Mahama.

A formal handing-over ceremony was held at the National Police Training School in Accra on April 7, 2026, to signify the change in leadership of the IGP Special Operations Team.

At the ceremony, DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil officially transferred command to the new leader, Superintendent Augustine Dawson Amoah, who will work with three other senior officers.

In his remarks, DSP Jalil called on personnel to cooperate fully with the new leadership to ensure continuity and operational effectiveness.

Superintendent Augustine Dawson Amoah assured the team of his commitment to strong leadership and urged officers to uphold unity, discipline, and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.