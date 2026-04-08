ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

DSP Abdul Jalil removed as leader of IGP's special operations team over assault on Ibrahim Mahama

  Wed, 08 Apr 2026
Crime & Punishment DSP Abdul Jalil removed as leader of IGPs special operations team over assault on Ibrahim Mahama
WED, 08 APR 2026

Leader of the IGP’s Special Operations Team, DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil, has been relieved of his role as investigations continue into an alleged assault involving him and members of the unit.

DSP Jalil and some personnel of the team are under investigation for reportedly assaulting renowned artist Ibrahim Mahama.

A formal handing-over ceremony was held at the National Police Training School in Accra on April 7, 2026, to signify the change in leadership of the IGP Special Operations Team.

At the ceremony, DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil officially transferred command to the new leader, Superintendent Augustine Dawson Amoah, who will work with three other senior officers.

In his remarks, DSP Jalil called on personnel to cooperate fully with the new leadership to ensure continuity and operational effectiveness.

Superintendent Augustine Dawson Amoah assured the team of his commitment to strong leadership and urged officers to uphold unity, discipline, and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Denis Miracles Aboagye left and Mohammed Adams Sukparu Miracles Aboagye's arrest: 'Allow the law to take its course' — Sukparu tells NP...

2 hours ago

Supreme Court suspends Court of Appeal order restoring GN Savings and Loans licence Supreme Court suspends Court of Appeal order restoring GN Savings and Loans lice...

2 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) national chairman hopeful, Paul Afoko 'I was angry over my suspension' – Paul Afoko

3 hours ago

Bank of Ghana revokes Zeepays electronic money licence over regulatory breaches Bank of Ghana revokes Zeepay's electronic money licence over regulatory breaches

3 hours ago

Bawumia did not show leadership by refusing to join clean-up exercise — Apanga Bawumia did not show leadership by refusing to join clean-up exercise — Apanga

3 hours ago

ECOWAS delegation begins study tour of NPAs fuel quality regulation ECOWAS delegation begins study tour of NPA's fuel quality regulation

3 hours ago

Lamtiig A. Apangaleft and Dennis Miracles Aboagye GH¢50m bail for Miracles Aboagye not punishment, justified by amount under probe...

3 hours ago

Obuasi: Three arrested for allegedly disrupting NPP constituency elections, granted GHS50,000 bail Obuasi: Three arrested for allegedly disrupting NPP constituency elections, gran...

3 hours ago

KMA boss Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi KMA to resume demolition of unauthorized structures at Asafo Interchange on July...

3 hours ago

Your statement never said Miracles cannot be found, hiding, declared wanted; stop the abuse — MFWA Boss blasts EOCO 'Your statement never said Miracles cannot be found, hiding, declared wanted; st...

Just in....
body-container-line