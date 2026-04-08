ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 08 Apr 2026 Feature Article

Ghana Chocolate: Why settle for second best?

Ghana Chocolate: Why settle for second best?

Cocoa is a food item and food harvested at the right time is of the best quality. By time the quality goes down until no longer able for consumption.

Imagine a bowl of fruits on your living room table. The e.g. banana is spoiled, you dispose of it but keep the other fruits still fit for consumption. Is there anyone on earth - please come forward - who honestly believes the fruits not spoiled did not get compromised in quality?

Before any cocoa bean gets processed in e.g. in Europe the cocoa beans have had a journey of 3-4 or more months from the plantations to the factory behind. In Hamburg, Germany they get sorted as 5-10% of the beans are dead on arrival. They get sorted out. This makes the cocoa farmers cry in tears as their strong and healthy beans have spent all those months in between dead cocoa beans being affected by their looks. The survivors get mixed up with others from around the world for beans and consumers alike no longer identify the source with the best cocoa beans and quality possible.

Together with the best modern day technology, creativity and marketing Ghanaians will be the country of the best chocolate in the world.

Karl-Heinz Heerde
Karl-Heinz Heerde, © 2026

PD Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde (Political Scientist and Historian, Hamburg University 1980-1985), married to Alberta Heerde born Mensah, Ashanti from Kumasi with Ewe roots from Volta Region, Ghana, Entrepreneur and Author of several novels, the new constitution draft for Ghana and various Articles.Column: Karl-Heinz Heerde

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1634)

More

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Your statement never said Miracles cannot be found, hiding, declared wanted; stop the abuse — MFWA Boss blasts EOCO 'Your statement never said Miracles cannot be found, hiding, declared wanted; st...

2 hours ago

Miracles Aboagyes bail terms cruel and oppressive — Samuel Atta Akyea Miracles Aboagye's bail terms 'cruel and oppressive' — Samuel Atta Akyea

2 hours ago

Miracles Aboagyes arrest: EOCOs statement is a disgrace to Ghanas democracy - Justin Kodua Miracles Aboagye's arrest: EOCO's statement is a 'disgrace to Ghana's democracy'...

2 hours ago

Ernest Brogya Genfi demolishing one of the old Burma Camp structures Ghana Armed Forces begins GH¢190million redevelopment of Burma Camp

2 hours ago

Ato Forson to present 2026 mid-year budget review next week Ato Forson to present 2026 mid-year budget review next week

2 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye cant meet GH¢50million bail conditions — Lawyers Dennis Miracles Aboagye can't meet GH¢50million bail conditions — Lawyers

2 hours ago

GNFS recovers body of 11-year-old boy from drowning incident at Adenta Aviation GNFS recovers body of 11-year-old boy from drowning incident at Adenta Aviation

2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh 'The elephant will never forget what you’re doing to Miracles Aboagye today' — N...

2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Sylvester Tetteh NDC govt using 'unfounded arrests' to distract from 'terrible job' — Sylvester T...

3 hours ago

NPP holds constituency elections in 245 constituencies as 31 locked-up in dispute NPP holds constituency elections in 245 constituencies as 31 locked-up in disput...

Just in....
body-container-line