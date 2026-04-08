Ghana Chocolate: Why settle for second best?

Cocoa is a food item and food harvested at the right time is of the best quality. By time the quality goes down until no longer able for consumption.

Imagine a bowl of fruits on your living room table. The e.g. banana is spoiled, you dispose of it but keep the other fruits still fit for consumption. Is there anyone on earth - please come forward - who honestly believes the fruits not spoiled did not get compromised in quality?

Before any cocoa bean gets processed in e.g. in Europe the cocoa beans have had a journey of 3-4 or more months from the plantations to the factory behind. In Hamburg, Germany they get sorted as 5-10% of the beans are dead on arrival. They get sorted out. This makes the cocoa farmers cry in tears as their strong and healthy beans have spent all those months in between dead cocoa beans being affected by their looks. The survivors get mixed up with others from around the world for beans and consumers alike no longer identify the source with the best cocoa beans and quality possible.

Together with the best modern day technology, creativity and marketing Ghanaians will be the country of the best chocolate in the world.