Iran, US agree to two-week ceasefire, temporary reopening of Strait of Hormuz

Iran and the United States have reached a two-week ceasefire agreement alongside a temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, in a last-minute move to prevent a major escalation threatened by Donald Trump.

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, which is closely aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Tehran accepted the ceasefire early Wednesday under a deal reportedly mediated by Shehbaz Sharif’s government.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz would be permitted for two weeks, in coordination with the country’s armed forces and subject to technical considerations.

The reopening of the strategic waterway had been set as a key condition by President Trump, who in recent days issued strong warnings of severe strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure.

The ceasefire was announced roughly 90 minutes before a deadline, halting more than a month of hostilities that began after joint large scale attacks by the United States and Israel on February 28.

Global markets reacted quickly to the development. Oil prices dropped sharply while Asian stock markets recorded significant gains, reflecting investor relief over the reopening of the critical shipping route.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital channel for global oil and gas shipments, had been largely shut since the conflict began, pushing energy prices higher worldwide.

Pakistan confirmed that the ceasefire has taken immediate effect. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that both countries and their allies had agreed to halt hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that while Israel supports the ceasefire arrangement with Iran, it does not extend to Lebanon.

Fighting along Israel’s northern border has persisted, with the Iran backed Hezbollah group launching attacks from Lebanon and drawing heavy retaliation from Israeli forces.

Sharif has invited delegations from both Washington and Tehran to Islamabad for further negotiations aimed at securing a permanent resolution.

President Trump disclosed that the United States has received a 10-point proposal from Iran, describing it as a workable foundation for continued talks.

Reports indicate the proposal includes the lifting of sanctions, a permanent cessation of hostilities, continued Iranian oversight of the Strait of Hormuz, and recognition of Tehran’s right to enrich uranium. It also calls for reparations and the withdrawal of US forces from the region, although the full details have not been officially released.

In Tehran, supporters of the government poured into the streets following the announcement. Crowds gathered at Revolution Square, with local media suggesting the agreement reflected a concession by Washington.

Meanwhile, António Guterres urged all parties to respect the ceasefire and adhere to international law. Through his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, he stressed the urgent need to protect civilians and reduce suffering.

Despite the truce, tensions remain high. Israel reported renewed rocket fire from Iran overnight, with three minors sustaining minor injuries in Tel Sheva. Additional impacts were recorded in Petach Tikva and Bnei Brak, while sporadic explosions were also reported in western Iran.