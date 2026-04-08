“Would you have cut cocoa prices in an election year?” – Annoh-Dompreh questions Mahama

The Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has intensified criticism of the government’s decision to reduce cocoa producer prices, questioning whether President John Dramani Mahama would have taken the same step if the country were heading into an election year.

Speaking during an engagement with cocoa farmers at Akokoamon in the Tano North Constituency of the Ahafo Region, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh suggested the timing of the price reduction was politically calculated, arguing that the government may be positioning itself to restore or increase prices closer to elections to gain voter support.

He described the move as unfair to farmers whose livelihoods depend heavily on cocoa production.

The criticism comes against the backdrop of widespread discontent following the government’s decision to reduce the cocoa producer price from GH¢3,625 to GH¢2,587 per bag, a move authorities have defended as necessary due to financial challenges in the sector, including debt pressures at the Ghana Cocoa Board and declining productivity.

Despite this justification, opposition figures and farmer groups have argued that the burden is being shifted onto already struggling farmers.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh further accused the government of misplaced priorities, alleging that while cocoa farmers are grappling with reduced incomes and delayed payments, the ruling party continues to spend heavily on its internal structures.

He cited claims that each constituency office of the governing party receives GH¢20,000 monthly, with regional offices receiving up to GH¢100,000, questioning why similar urgency is not applied to addressing farmers’ concerns.

Adding his voice, the Member of Parliament for Tano North, Gideon Boako, criticised the government for what he described as a rollback of benefits previously enjoyed by cocoa farmers.

He accused the administration of failing to honour campaign promises, including commitments to significantly improve cocoa pricing and farmer welfare.

Farmers who participated in the engagement also expressed frustration over the price cut, noting that rising costs of labour, fertilisers, and transportation have made cocoa farming increasingly unsustainable.

Many warned that if urgent steps are not taken to reverse the decision or provide relief, the situation could worsen, further threatening livelihoods in cocoa-growing communities.