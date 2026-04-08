Govt lifts ban on four fishing vessels after one-year suspension

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture has lifted the suspension of fishing operating licenses for four industrial vessels after the end of a one-year sanction imposed for illegal fishing activities.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry said the licenses of WV Long Xiang 607, WV Long Xiang 608, WV Meng Xin 10 and WV Florence 2 have been restored following the expiration of the suspension period.

“The suspension, which lasted from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, was imposed after the vessels were found to have engaged in repeated illegal fishing practices,” it said.

The Ministry said the offences breached provisions of the Fisheries Act, 2002 and the Fisheries Regulations, 2010. It said the sanction was intended to deter further violations and serve as a corrective measure within the industry.

With the licenses reinstated, the Ministry has directed the operators of the vessels to comply fully with all provisions under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2025, as well as other laws governing fishing activities in Ghana.

The operators have also been advised to renew their fishing licenses in line with the procedures outlined under the law.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable fisheries management and said it will continue to work with regulatory bodies to monitor activities in the sector and enforce compliance.

It warned that any future breaches will attract sanctions under the law.