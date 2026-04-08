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Five arrested in Suaman for impersonating security operatives to extort miners

  Wed, 08 Apr 2026
Crime & Punishment Suspects held by the police for alleged extortion
WED, 08 APR 2026
Suspects held by the police for alleged extortion

Police in the Suaman District have arrested five men accused of posing as national security operatives to raid mining sites and extort money from workers.

The suspects, Amponsah Asare Wagan, 33, Nelson Agbodzah, 28, Awedagah Norbert, 27, Francis Brefo, 35, and their driver Benjamin Boakye, 48, were apprehended by the Ghana Police Service following reports from residents.

According to police, the group had been moving across communities disguised as security personnel. At various mining sites, they allegedly demanded documentation from miners and confiscated equipment and personal belongings.

Their activities raised suspicion among residents, prompting some to confront them while others alerted the police.

Officers subsequently intercepted the suspects as they attempted to leave the area and transported them to the Dadieso Police Station. Police indicated that the arrests were carried out promptly after receiving the tip off.

Preliminary investigations revealed inconsistencies in the accounts provided by the suspects. Wagan, believed to be the leader, claimed to be a medical doctor and the son of a security officer, and also said he held a position within a political party in Kwadaso. The others similarly alleged affiliations with various state institutions, including national security and regional authorities.

However, police checks so far suggest that some of the individuals have no links to any security agency and are not formally employed.

A search conducted on their vehicle uncovered items suspected to have been taken from mining sites, including car batteries, water pumping machines, a starter, a hose, a metal excavator component, mobile phones, keys, a live AA cartridge, and a pair of military-style camouflage trousers.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to determine the full scope of the group’s operations.

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