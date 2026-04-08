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'Shut the f*ck up!' – Akufo-Addo's former Minister warns NPP communicator over Navrongo Central

  Wed, 08 Apr 2026
NPP Shut the f*ck up! – Akufo-Addos former Minister warns NPP communicator over Navrongo Central
WED, 08 APR 2026

Former Upper East Regional Minister under the administration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Tangoba Abayage, has strongly rejected claims that internal disagreements within the New Patriotic Party contributed to the party’s defeat in the Navrongo Central Constituency during the 2020 general elections.

The allegation was made by Moses Amoah, a former Constituency Secretary who is seeking to become the party’s Navrongo Central Chairman. He argued that the rivalry between Tangoba and the late Kofi Adda weakened the party’s chances and ultimately led to the loss of the seat to the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Amoah maintained that the decision of Tangoba to contest Kofi Adda, who was the sitting NPP MP for Navrongo Central, significantly affected party unity and cost the New Patriotic Party at the polls.

However, Tangoba responded sharply to the remarks, dismissing the claims and issuing a strongly worded reaction. “Can someone tell this boy to shut the f!ck up and keep my name out of his language? I’m not the Tangoba Abayage he knew in 2020! His lovers should tell him to shut up and let Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo be!” she said.

Ahead of the 2020 elections, Tangoba, who was then serving as Regional Minister, contested and defeated Kofi Adda, the incumbent Member of Parliament and Minister of Aviation, in the party’s parliamentary primaries. She subsequently went on to lose the seat in the general election to the NDC candidate.

Her critics have argued that she should have stepped aside to allow Kofi Adda, whom they believed had a stronger chance of retaining the seat, to run unopposed. However, her supporters insist that her defeat was largely due to internal party divisions, claiming that some supporters of Kofi Adda did not back her campaign after the primaries.

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