Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy: Time Is Our Greatest Resource

Agro-processing and textiles can prove that productivity never sleeps — if Ghana dares to pilot bold reforms.

The Clock Is Ticking

Every nation has a resource it often overlooks. For Ghana, that resource is time. While our factories sleep, our ports slow down, and our farms lose harvests to the night, competitors elsewhere are producing, exporting, and growing. The 24-Hour Economy agenda is not just a policy proposal; it is a call to awaken Ghana’s potential. If we can harness time, we can transform productivity, create jobs, and secure our place as a continental leader. But bold visions demand bold pilots. Agro-processing and textiles — sectors rooted in our soil and culture — are the perfect starting point.

Agro-Processing: Feeding the Future

Imagine cassava that doesn’t rot in the field because processing plants run through the night. Picture cocoa transformed into butter, powder, and chocolate at midnight, ready for export by dawn. Agro-processing under a 24-hour model means:

Three-shift factories that keep machines humming and workers employed.

Cold storage facilities that reduce post-harvest losses.

Export-ready products that leverage AfCFTA to flood regional markets.

This is not theory. It is a practical path to double output, stabilize rural incomes, and make Ghana a food-processing hub.

Textiles: Weaving Heritage into Global Markets

Our textiles are more than fabric; they are identity. Kente, wax prints, eco-friendly cloth, and the northern smock — known locally as fugu or batakari — carry Ghana’s story. President John Dramani Mahama’s recent visit to Zambia proved this truth in dramatic fashion. His choice to wear the smock sparked online debates, with some dismissing it as a “blouse.” Yet the aftermath flipped the narrative: Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema publicly embraced the garment, announcing plans to import Ghana’s fugu for his people. What began as cultural pride became international demand — a striking example of how textiles can serve as both heritage and diplomacy.

A 24-hour textile pilot would:

Deploy automated weaving and dyeing machines for night shifts, ensuring continuous production.

Establish design studios that collaborate with artisans by day and run production overnight, blending tradition with modern efficiency.

Launch “Made in Ghana, 24-Hour Crafted” collections marketed to fashion houses in Europe, Africa, and now Zambia, capitalizing on the smock’s newfound visibility.

This is how heritage becomes industry, and industry becomes export power. The “smock diplomacy” episode shows that Ghanaian textiles can command global attention when backed by bold production models.

What It Takes to Succeed



Energy Backbone : Renewable-powered industrial clusters to guarantee uninterrupted supply.

: Renewable-powered industrial clusters to guarantee uninterrupted supply. Logistics Hubs : 24-hour transport systems linking farms, factories, and ports.

: 24-hour transport systems linking farms, factories, and ports. Financing : A “24-Hour Economy Fund” to support SMEs with low-interest loans.

: A “24-Hour Economy Fund” to support SMEs with low-interest loans. Labour Protections : Fair wages, health insurance, and safe conditions for night-shift workers.

: Fair wages, health insurance, and safe conditions for night-shift workers. Governance: Strong project management and accountability through a dedicated Secretariat.

“The question is not whether Ghana can afford a 24-hour economy. The real question is whether Ghana can afford to keep sleeping while opportunity passes by.”

Ghana Must Refuse to Sleep

The 24-Hour Economy agenda will not succeed by speeches alone. It requires pilots that prove productivity can thrive beyond daylight. Agro-processing and textiles are not just sectors; they are symbols of Ghana’s capacity to feed itself, clothe itself, and export its identity to the world. If we dare to run our economy around the clock, we will show Africa — and the world — that Ghana is ready to lead.

The clock is ticking. The time to act is now. Ghana must refuse to sleep while opportunity races ahead.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie‑Nungua

[email protected]