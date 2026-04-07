Naomi Oyoe Oti launches foundation and genetic counselling certificate for oncology nurses

Ghanaian nurse and 2025 Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award winner, Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti, has launched the Cancer Care Africa Foundation (CanCAF) alongside a specialised training initiative aimed at improving early cancer detection across the continent.

The flagship programme, known as the Cancer Genetic Counselling Certificate Programme for Oncology Nurses in Africa (CGCP ON Africa), was unveiled at an event held at the West African Genetic Medicine Centre at the University of Ghana. The gathering brought together policymakers, healthcare professionals, development partners, academics, and religious leaders, all united in a shared commitment to improving cancer care outcomes in Ghana and across Africa.

Addressing the audience, Naomi Oti described the initiative as a collective step toward transforming cancer care delivery. She stressed that many cancer cases in Africa are diagnosed too late, often leaving patients with limited treatment options and overwhelming costs. “For too many families across Africa, a cancer diagnosis comes too late, when options are limited, costs are overwhelming, and hope feels out of reach. This dual launch represents a deliberate and urgent effort to change that story, ensuring that where a person lives no longer determines whether they survive cancer,” she stated.

She highlighted ongoing challenges such as low awareness, late detection, and shortages in skilled healthcare personnel, noting that these gaps continue to affect patient outcomes across the continent. According to her, the Foundation’s vision is to ensure that access to quality cancer care is not determined by geography. She explained that CanCAF will focus on workforce development, leadership, and advocacy, with the CGCP ON Africa programme serving as a key pillar in building capacity among oncology nurses.

Delivering the keynote address, Jemima Dennis Antwi, Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Health Development and Research, underscored the importance of integrating science with cultural understanding in cancer care. “Genetic counselling is not just science; it is about people, culture, and trust. This programme is a strategic intervention that will bridge the gap between innovation and access while strengthening culturally responsive cancer care across Africa,” she said.

Representing the Minister of Health, Dr. Hafiz Adams commended the initiative, noting that it aligns with Ghana’s national Cancer Control Plan. He emphasised the growing relevance of genomics, innovation, and data in healthcare delivery, adding that strengthening the skills of oncology nurses is vital to improving access and patient outcomes. “When we empower nurses, we invest in lives saved and families strengthened,” he said.

Other speakers, including Prof. Alfred Edwin Yawson of the University of Ghana and Dr. Amma Benneh of the West African Genetic Medicine Centre, highlighted the increasing burden of cancer in Africa and the need for coordinated, research driven responses supported by strong partnerships.

The Foundation will focus on strengthening oncology nursing standards, expanding cancer awareness and early detection efforts, increasing access to training and mentorship, promoting leadership among nurses, and building partnerships across governments, institutions, and global organisations. It also aims to unify oncology nursing efforts across Africa to ensure a more coordinated response to cancer care.

The launch concluded with the official unveiling of both the Cancer Care Africa Foundation and the CGCP ON Africa programme, marking a significant step toward improving cancer care delivery and outcomes across the continent.