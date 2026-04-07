When God steps in opposition is overruled — Ven Father Moses Eduah 

Ven Father Aaron Moses Kwamena Eduah

The resurrection of Jesus teaches us that no situation is beyond redemption and just as the sealed tomb could not hold Christ, no difficulty confronting our nation is beyond God’s power to overturn.

“In times when economic pressures seem overwhelming, social tensions threaten unity, corruption challenges integrity while fear and uncertainty grip the hearts of citizens, but we must remember that when God steps in, opposition is overruled.”

Ven Father Aaron Moses Kwamena Eduah, Parish Priest/Archdeacon of Saint John the Divine Anglican Church in Winneba, made the remarks in a sermon he delivered on Easter under the topic, “God steps in, opposition is overruled, (Matthew 28:5-7)."

He said, “Beloved people of our nation, distinguished leaders within the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary, we must know that Easter is celebrated as a profound reminder that God intervenes in the affairs of humility at its darkest moments.

“It is a season where we reflect on how God stepped into the crisis of sin, death and hopelessness and completely overturned what seemed like irreversible defeat through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

He noted that this divine act was the ultimate demonstration that no opposition, whether political, economic, social or spiritual could withstand the authority and power of God, hence the need for all to let the occasion ignite renewed faith, unity and commitment to righteousness across the land.

Ven Father Eduah urged the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary to allow integrity to guide them in all their endeavours

He stated that impossibilities could become testimonies with the resurrection of Jesus Christ and what appeared to block the progress of the nation could become the pathway to national transformation.

Ven Father Eduah noted that fear must give way to Faith and when God intervenes, courage replaces despair as God stepped into the affairs of the nation for His glory to be revealed.

“For divine intervention to manifest in our nation, we must engage in persistent prayer for our country, walk in faith despite challenges, uphold righteousness and integrity, obey God's principles in leadership and citizenship and seek God wholeheartedly.

He declared that “every grave holding back our national progress shall open, and every stone” blocking our development shall be rolled away, and every voice of opposition against peace and unity shall be silenced and every delay in national advancement shall turn into divine acceleration.

“Easter is not just a celebration, it is a call for renewal, transformation and hope and all must therefore rise with renewed commitment to build a nation grounded in justice, unity and the fear of God.

“May the power of the resurrection bring peace, progress, and prosperity to our nation,” Ven Father Eduah added.

GNA