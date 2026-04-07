Abuakwa South MP delivers hope through health and community outreach during Easter festivities

Easter celebrations in Abuakwa South this year went beyond tradition, as Member of Parliament Kingsley Agyeman rolled out a series of impactful, community-focused initiatives that touched on health, youth empowerment, and social welfare across the constituency.

From free medical care to direct citizen engagement and support for the elderly, the multi-day programme underscored a leadership approach centered on accessibility and service.

The activities began on Good Friday with a large-scale free health screening exercise in Kyebi, where hundreds of residents received medical check-ups, professional consultations, and basic treatment.

The initiative highlighted growing efforts to improve access to healthcare at the community level while encouraging preventive health practices.

In a move to deepen democratic engagement, the MP followed up with his “Time with the MP (Pae mu ka)” sessions held in Asiakwa, Kyebi, and Apedwa. The forums created a rare opportunity for constituents to interact directly with their representative—raising concerns, sharing ideas, and contributing to discussions on local development priorities.

Saturday’s events shifted focus to wellness and youth engagement. A well-attended community health walk in Kyebi brought together residents across age groups, promoting physical fitness while strengthening communal bonds.

This was followed by football galas staged in Adukrom, Ahwenease, and Asafo, where young people from various communities competed in a spirited but friendly atmosphere. All participating teams were rewarded with cash prizes, jerseys, and footballs, reinforcing encouragement for grassroots sports development.

The outreach extended to vulnerable groups, particularly the elderly in Nkronso, Apapam, and Asikam. Beneficiaries received essential items including bags of rice, crates of eggs, cloth, and cash donations—gestures that reflected appreciation for their lifelong contributions and emphasized the need for inclusive social support systems.

The Easter programme culminated on Sunday with worship and thanksgiving services in Maase, Odumase, and Aposs. Joining congregations, the MP shared messages centered on hope, renewal, and collective responsibility in building stronger communities.

Across Abuakwa South, the Easter initiatives delivered a consistent message: leadership that is visible, responsive, and rooted in the everyday needs of the people.

For many residents, the weekend was not just a celebration of Easter but a demonstration of how active representation can translate into tangible community impact.