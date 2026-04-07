NAPO marks Easter celebration with donation to charity and rehabilitation homes In Kumasi

Former Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has marked this year’s Easter celebrations by visiting vulnerable children, the elderly, and individuals undergoing rehabilitation in Kumasi, reinforcing a charitable tradition he has maintained for over two decades.

On Tuesday, Dr. Prempeh a.k.a NAPO visited the Edwenase Rehabilitation Centre, Kumasi Cheshire Home, and Kumasi Children’s Home, presenting a range of essential food items to support the daily operations of the facilities and the wellbeing of their residents.

The donations included bags of rice, boxes of sardines, gallons of cooking oil, maize, sugar, and gari, ensuring that the homes are well-stocked to meet the nutritional needs of those in their care.

Dr. Prempeh, who served as NPP 2024 presidential running mate to Mahamudu Bawumia, explained that the visits form part of a long-standing initiative, conducted three times annually to provide sustained support to disadvantaged members of society.

“It is our duty as Ghanaians and as Christians to see to the welfare of those in need. Helping the needy brings blessings not just to the recipients, but also to those who give,” he told newsmen.

“This has been my tradition for the past 20 years, and I will continue to prioritise such acts of benevolence.”

NAPO emphasised that the initiative is a continuous effort aimed at improving the lives of the vulnerable, rather than a one-off gesture.

Dr. Prempeh also expressed hope that his actions would inspire others in the community to extend similar support, particularly during festive seasons such as Easter.

Officials of the beneficiary institutions, including Harriet Osei-Owusu and Mabel Pinamang Boamah, praised Dr. Prempeh for his unwavering commitment, noting that his regular contributions have significantly enhanced living conditions and bolstered the morale of both residents and staff.

They highlighted that his long-term engagement provides not only material relief but also a vital sense of care, dignity, and inclusion for those under their care.

Dr. Prempeh concluded his visit by wishing residents good health, long life, and God’s blessings, reaffirming his dedication to ensuring that the welfare of the needy remains a priority in his continued philanthropic work.