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Minority MPs gather aggrieved cocoa farmers who held placards describing Prez Mahama as cocoa farmers enemy

  Tue, 07 Apr 2026
Headlines Minority MPs gather aggrieved cocoa farmers who held placards describing Prez Mahama as cocoa farmers enemy
TUE, 07 APR 2026 1

Some cocoa farmers in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region on Tuesday staged a protest over delays in payments, calling on Parliament to intervene.

The farmers, many of whom appeared visibly upset, wore red armbands and headgear while displaying placards with inscriptions such as “Mahama Akuafo Atamfo” and “John Mahama Bone Ben” during a visit by the Minority Caucus to the area.

They said the prolonged delays in payments had negatively impacted their livelihoods, especially in the face of a reduction in the cocoa producer price, and appealed to Members of Parliament to take action.

Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, explained that the visit was aimed at engaging with farmers, understanding their concerns, and helping to address the challenges affecting them.

He assured the farmers that the Minority Caucus remained committed to easing their difficulties and would continue to advocate on their behalf in Parliament.

Earlier, the Member of Parliament for Tano North, Gideon Boako, criticised the government’s handling of the situation, stating that cocoa farmers had been let down. He urged them to remain calm, while assuring them that their concerns would be strongly represented in Parliament.

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 4/8/2026 6:52:37 PM

When will politicians protest for their salaries?

Comments1
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