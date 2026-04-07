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TCDA dismisses under-invoicing claims in rubber exports

  Tue, 07 Apr 2026
Social News TCDA dismisses under-invoicing claims in rubber exports
TUE, 07 APR 2026

The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) has strongly rejected allegations of under-invoicing in Ghana’s raw rubber exports, describing recent media reports as misleading and inaccurate.

According to the Authority, claims suggesting widespread under-declaration of export values and volumes do not reflect the regulatory framework governing the sector.

In a response issued on Tuesday, the TCDA explained that it operates a licensing and permit system to regulate raw rubber exports and ensure adherence to established standards.

It stated that all export activities are subject to strict oversight, including permit approvals and monitoring of shipment volumes, measures designed to protect the local rubber industry and encourage value addition.

The Authority further clarified that it does not have unilateral authority to suspend or shut down licensed exporters but works within the legal framework to enforce compliance.

“The TCDA has introduced and enforced stricter regulatory controls in the rubber industry, which are already yielding measurable benefits,” the statement said.

It added that since the implementation of the licensing and export permit regime, both the number of exporters and the volume of raw rubber exports have declined significantly.

The response follows media reports alleging that the country had lost substantial revenue through under-invoicing and exports exceeding approved limits, raising concerns about the long-term sustainability of the domestic rubber processing industry.

The TCDA maintained that it remains committed to promoting transparency and accountability while supporting the growth of the rubber value chain.

Government, in recent months, has also introduced measures aimed at restricting raw rubber exports to ensure adequate supply for local processing and to protect domestic industries.

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