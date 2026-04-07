IMANI petitions Mahama over concerns in insurance sector procurement

Policy think tank IMANI Africa has petitioned President John Dramani Mahama over what it describes as emerging threats to procurement integrity and market confidence within Ghana’s insurance industry.

In a petition dated March 30, 2026, and signed by its President, Franklin Cudjoe, the organisation raised concerns about what it says is a shift in insurance placement practices among State Owned Enterprises and specified public institutions.

IMANI alleged that communications associated with the State Interests and Governance Authority appear to promote the prioritisation of state-affiliated insurers, particularly SIC Insurance PLC and SIC Life Insurance Limited, in the awarding of insurance contracts.

While acknowledging the intent to strengthen state participation in the economy, the think tank cautioned that the manner in which such guidance is interpreted and applied could undermine competition in the sector.

It pointed to concerns including reduced involvement of private insurers in state-related contracts, perceptions of predetermined procurement outcomes, and formal complaints from industry players over possible market distortions.

The petition also referenced a similar episode in 2014, when concerns over state insurance allocations were raised and later addressed following presidential intervention.

IMANI further argued that the current developments raise legal and governance issues under the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663), and the Insurance Act, 2021 (Act 1061), particularly in relation to transparency, fairness, and regulatory neutrality.

The group called on the Presidency to issue a clear policy directive reaffirming that insurance placements must be guided by competitive procurement principles, value for money, and technical competence. It also urged clarification of SIGA’s guidance to ensure it does not override existing procurement laws, and recommended a joint review by the Public Procurement Authority and the National Insurance Commission to assess compliance and market conduct.

IMANI stressed that its intervention is not directed at any specific insurer but is aimed at protecting Ghana’s procurement framework, regulatory independence, and financial system stability.

“At its core, the question is simple: will Ghana's insurance market continue to operate on competition, transparency, and merit, or will it evolve into a system shaped by direction, alignment, and expectation?” the group questioned.

It added that the response to this issue will have broader implications for the credibility of the government’s governance reforms.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has acknowledged receipt of the petition in a letter signed by Callistus Mahama, assuring that it will be brought to the attention of the President.