Reframing Ghana’s Role in the Slave Trade Debate

Ghana’s recent sponsorship of the UN Resolution declaring the Transatlantic Slave Trade a crime against humanity has reignited global debates. Among the most contentious issues is the role of African slave raiders and collaborators. While acknowledging these realities is necessary, it is equally important to highlight the stories of resistance, resilience, and ingenuity that shaped African responses to slavery.

Africa Is Not a Monolith

The narrative of the slave trade often oversimplifies Africa into a single actor. In truth, the continent was home to diverse peoples, cultures, and responses. For every instance of collaboration, there were countless acts of resistance and sacrifice.

Stories of Resistance

The Bulsa Resistance

The Bulsa people of northern Ghana resisted slave raiders with remarkable courage. They fought back against militarily superior opponents, innovated defensive strategies, and played a significant role in weakening the institution of slavery in their region.

The Gwollu Defense Wall

The Gwollu Anti-Raider Defense Wall stands as a physical testament to community resilience. Built to protect against slave raiders, it symbolizes architectural ingenuity and collective determination to safeguard freedom.

The Kromantee Legacy

Enslaved Akan soldiers, known as Kromantee, carried their military expertise into the Caribbean. Their role in organizing and leading rebellions is widely credited with delivering fatal blows to the institution of slavery worldwide.

Elevating Narratives of Bravery

These stories remind us that Africans were not passive victims. They were strategists, innovators, and fighters who shaped history. Elevating these narratives shifts the focus from guilt and blame to dignity, agency, and the celebration of resilience.

Call to Action

As Ghanaians, we must lead in reframing global memory of the slave trade. By foregrounding stories of resistance, bravery, and sacrifice, we honor our ancestors and inspire future generations. This moment calls for education, commemoration, and advocacy that highlight the full complexity of our history.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]