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Reframing Ghana’s Role in the Slave Trade Debate

Feature Article Reframing Ghana’s Role in the Slave Trade Debate
TUE, 07 APR 2026

Ghana’s recent sponsorship of the UN Resolution declaring the Transatlantic Slave Trade a crime against humanity has reignited global debates. Among the most contentious issues is the role of African slave raiders and collaborators. While acknowledging these realities is necessary, it is equally important to highlight the stories of resistance, resilience, and ingenuity that shaped African responses to slavery.

Africa Is Not a Monolith

The narrative of the slave trade often oversimplifies Africa into a single actor. In truth, the continent was home to diverse peoples, cultures, and responses. For every instance of collaboration, there were countless acts of resistance and sacrifice.

Stories of Resistance

The Bulsa Resistance

The Bulsa people of northern Ghana resisted slave raiders with remarkable courage. They fought back against militarily superior opponents, innovated defensive strategies, and played a significant role in weakening the institution of slavery in their region.

The Gwollu Defense Wall

The Gwollu Anti-Raider Defense Wall stands as a physical testament to community resilience. Built to protect against slave raiders, it symbolizes architectural ingenuity and collective determination to safeguard freedom.

The Kromantee Legacy

Enslaved Akan soldiers, known as Kromantee, carried their military expertise into the Caribbean. Their role in organizing and leading rebellions is widely credited with delivering fatal blows to the institution of slavery worldwide.

Elevating Narratives of Bravery

These stories remind us that Africans were not passive victims. They were strategists, innovators, and fighters who shaped history. Elevating these narratives shifts the focus from guilt and blame to dignity, agency, and the celebration of resilience.

Call to Action

As Ghanaians, we must lead in reframing global memory of the slave trade. By foregrounding stories of resistance, bravery, and sacrifice, we honor our ancestors and inspire future generations. This moment calls for education, commemoration, and advocacy that highlight the full complexity of our history.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen
For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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