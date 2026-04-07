Navrongo MP tackles water crisis with 12 boreholes

The Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Simon Aworigo, has announced plans to construct 12 new boreholes across the Kassena-Nankana Municipality to tackle persistent water challenges.

The announcement was made during the 2026 Annual Peace and Development Festival of Navro-Pungu, held on April 5, where stakeholders gathered under the theme of preventing early child marriage and promoting girl-child education.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Aworigo acknowledged that access to clean and safe drinking water remains a major concern for many communities within the constituency.

“On the issue of access to clean water, we are set to begin the drilling of 12 new boreholes across the constituency, two of which are dedicated specifically to the Pungu area. Engineers will soon be on site to begin work,” he stated.

The initiative is expected to significantly reduce the burden on residents, particularly women and children, who often travel long distances daily in search of water. Many communities in the municipality continue to face serious water shortages, especially during the dry season.

Beyond addressing water needs, the MP also used the platform to champion girl-child education, urging young girls in the Navro-Pungu Traditional Area to prioritise schooling as a pathway to a better future.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting policies and programmes that promote equal educational opportunities and called on parents to invest in the education of their daughters.

“We must give equal attention to the girl-child. Education is the foundation for development and empowerment,” he emphasised.

The festival brought together traditional authorities, residents, and development partners to deliberate on key social issues affecting the area, particularly early child marriage and access to education.

The borehole project forms part of Mr. Aworigo’s broader development agenda aimed at improving living conditions and ensuring sustainable progress in the Navrongo Central Constituency.