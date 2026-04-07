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Tue, 07 Apr 2026 Headlines

President Mahama nominates late Bongo DCE’s sister-in-law as replacement

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
President Mahama nominates late Bongo DCE’s sister-in-law as replacement

The Presidency has nominated Diana Asoketarge Ayamga, wife of the senior brother of the late Bongo DCE as the new District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Bongo District Assembly, following the death of Joseph Akasake Abaa.

The nomination, contained in a letter dated April 7, 2026, from the Office of the President and signed by Secretary to the President, Callistus Mahama, is in accordance with Article 243 of the 1992 Constitution and the Local Governance Act.

Mrs. Ayamga’s appointment is, however, subject to approval by members of the Bongo District Assembly.

Her nomination comes weeks after the sudden passing of Mr. Abaa, who died on February 22, 2026, after a short illness. He reportedly passed away at the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga, leaving residents and political actors in shock.

The late DCE, who was appointed in April 2025, was widely regarded as a dedicated grassroots politician. Before his appointment, he served as Assembly Member for the Zorko-Goo-Awaah electoral area for three consecutive terms and held key positions within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including Constituency Youth Organiser and later Constituency Secretary.

Tributes have since poured in from across the district, with groups such as the Bongo Youth Network describing him as a “humble, hardworking, and visionary leader” whose contributions significantly impacted community development and youth empowerment.

The nomination of Mrs. Ayamga is seen as a step toward restoring administrative leadership in the district after the vacuum created by Mr. Abaa’s death.

If approved, she will be expected to continue ongoing development initiatives and address pressing challenges in the district, while building on the legacy of her predecessor.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

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Comments

Mawuetornam | 4/7/2026 9:37:34 PM

Dear Mr. Mahama, It seems that your memory is not nearly as sharp as may have been one time before the age of? Mr. Mahama, it is time for you to get out of office! Hand over to a younger man. Thank you.

Comments2
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