Upper East: Simon Aworigo brings water relief to Telania

Residents of Telania in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region are celebrating a major breakthrough in their quest for clean water, following the commissioning of a borehole by Navrongo Central Member of Parliament, Simon Aworigo.

For decades, the community has struggled with access to potable water, forcing women and children to walk long distances daily in search of this basic necessity. The situation has had a toll on health, education, and economic activities, as valuable time and energy were lost in the process.

The issue gained prominence during the 2024 election campaign when Mr. Aworigo, then the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), pledged to provide a lasting solution if elected.

Honouring that promise, the MP oversaw the drilling and commissioning of the borehole on Monday, April 6, marking a significant step toward addressing the community’s long-standing water crisis.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Aworigo underscored the importance of water in human life and development.

“Water is life, and access to safe and clean drinking water is a basic necessity that every community deserves,” he stated.

He explained that the project forms part of his broader agenda to improve living conditions across the constituency.

“This is in fulfilment of my promise to provide potable water to communities in my constituency. I remain committed to addressing the social needs of my people,” he added.

The MP also encouraged residents to take ownership of the facility by ensuring proper maintenance and monitoring to guarantee its sustainability.

On behalf of the community, Mr. Fankey Franklin, branch chairman of the NDC in Telania, expressed appreciation to the MP for delivering on his commitment.

“We are grateful to the Honourable Member of Parliament for bringing this project to our doorstep. As the saying goes, ‘he who brings water brings life,’” he said.

Women and children, who bear the brunt of the water crisis, welcomed the intervention with excitement, describing it as life-changing and pledging to take good care of the facility.

The newly commissioned borehole is expected to significantly ease the burden of water collection, improve sanitation, and enhance overall quality of life in Telania, offering renewed hope for a healthier and more productive future.