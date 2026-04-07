Ghanaians much better under NDC than they were under NPP — Sukparu

The Deputy Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has defended the economic performance of the current administration.

According to him, Ghanaians are better off under the John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress administration compared to the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

His comments come amid claims by opposition communicators that recent macroeconomic gains have not translated into relief for ordinary citizens.

Speaking on GHOne TV on Tuesday, April 7, Sukparu dismissed the claims, arguing that key economic indicators and market prices suggest improvement.

The Sissala West MP further noted that prices of essential commodities have reduced compared to previous years, pointing to rice, cooking oil, and sugar as examples.

“I don’t know the kind of Ghana you are living in because, as we speak today, comparatively, things are far better,” he said.

He further cited exchange rate improvement, noting that the cedi has stabilised relative to the dollar compared to previous levels.

According to the lawmaker, inflation trends and price reductions reflect positive changes that ordinary Ghanaians are beginning to experience.

“Today, the exchange rate is around GHS11 to the dollar… compared to around GHS17 under your [NPP] government,” he stated.