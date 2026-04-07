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Church of Pentecost Obuasi Area Men’s Ministry empowers over 2,000 BECE candidates

By Sampson Manu || Contributor
Education Church of Pentecost Obuasi Area Men’s Ministry empowers over 2,000 BECE candidates
TUE, 07 APR 2026

The Obuasi Area Men’s Ministry (PEMEM) of the Church of Pentecost, in collaboration with the Obuasi Municipal Education Directorate, has organized a large-scale guidance and counseling seminar for final-year Junior High School students in Obuasi.

The seminar brought together over 2,000 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates from 56 public and private schools across the municipality. It aimed to equip students with the knowledge and confidence needed to make informed career and academic choices.

According to the Obuasi Area Secretary of PEMEM, Daniel Asare, the initiative was designed to guide students as they prepare to take a significant step in their educational journey.

“This is the right impetus the students need as they prepare for their BECE. Over the years, many have made wrong choices due to lack of proper guidance,” he noted.

The seminar featured experienced professionals who engaged students on various career paths, subject combinations, and the long-term benefits of making informed decisions. In addition, sessions on mental health awareness were included to help students manage stress and build resilience during the examination period.

Mr. Asare emphasized the critical role parents play in shaping their children’s future, noting that the Men’s Ministry was motivated to step in and support both students and families in navigating career decisions. He also highlighted the importance of spiritual development, encouraging students to embrace values rooted in faith as a means to unlock their full potential.

This marks the third consecutive year the seminar has been organized. Agyei Danso Emmanuel of the Guidance and Counseling Unit at the Municipal Directorate commended the initiative, describing it as impactful and a testament to the Church’s commitment to community development.

Mr. Danso noted that the programme was developed following extensive research by the Directorate, which revealed a gap between students’ career choices and their capabilities.

“We partnered with the Church of Pentecost to address this gap, and the programme has proven to be very effective,” he said.

He added that the continued success of previous editions informed the decision to sustain the initiative this year.

Mr. Danso further advised parents to take a more active role in their children’s education, particularly as they prepare for their final examinations. He urged them to collaborate closely with teachers and support their wards in selecting appropriate schools and courses for senior high school.

Students who participated in the seminar expressed appreciation to the organizers and called on the government to consider making such guidance programmes a standard feature across schools nationwide.

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