Public transport challenges due to poor roads, high cost of spare parts — Brako Powers

Private legal practitioner Austin Brako Powers has said Ghana’s public transport challenges are largely driven by poor road infrastructure and the rising cost of spare parts, rather than a shortage of buses.

His comments come after government recently took delivery of 100 buses out of 300 procured to strengthen and retool the public transport system.

He argues that while the initiative is welcome, it does not address the core structural problems affecting mobility across the country.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Tuesday, April 7, Brako Powers said the focus on buses has been overstated.

“The issue has not been about the lack of buses on our roads. It has been about poor road infrastructure, inadequate road network in this country, as well as the prices of spare parts,” he stated.

He explained that many roads across the country remain single-lane, making them unable to accommodate increased vehicular traffic.

According to him, introducing more buses without corresponding road expansion could worsen congestion rather than ease it.

The private legal practitioner further pointed to the volatility in spare parts pricing, noting how costs often fluctuate significantly within short periods, creating additional pressure on transport operators and drivers.

“The price of spare parts… you go there today and tomorrow you are given a different price altogether,” he noted.