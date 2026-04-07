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Hold president Mahama accountable for failure to sign Anti‑LGBTQ+ bill – NPP supporters to religious organizations

By King Amoah || Contributor
NPP Hold president Mahama accountable for failure to sign AntiLGBTQ+ bill – NPP supporters to religious organizations
TUE, 07 APR 2026

A section of Ghanaians is calling on President John Dramani Mahama to retract his recent comment suggesting that issues surrounding LGBTQ+ rights are no longer a matter of national priority.

According to these critics, the President’s position contradicts the commitments he made during the 2024 election campaign.

Many citizens argue that President Mahama secured significant public support partly because he pledged to discourage LGBTQ+ practices and ensure the passage of legislation to that effect. His latest remarks, they say, amount to a betrayal of voter trust and have triggered widespread criticism.

Against this backdrop, a group of NPP supporters in Kumasi, led by Dr. Keskine Osei Poku, is challenging religious bodies and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to hold the President accountable for what they describe as a clear case of double standards regarding the LGBTQ+ bill.

Addressing a press conference last Wednesday, Dr. Keskine Owusu Poku—an aspirant for the Ashanti Regional Communications Director position—described the President’s shift in tone as an insult to the Ghanaian electorate.

Dr. Poku expressed concern that the President, who campaigned vigorously on the promise of passing anti‑LGBTQ+ legislation, now claims the matter is no longer a priority for his administration. He described the development as both “intriguing and startling.”

He urged religious organizations and CSOs—institutions he referred to as the “public conscience”—to intervene. According to him, silence from these influential bodies would weaken the public’s ability to hold leaders accountable for their campaign promises.

While criticizing the administration’s current posture, Dr. Poku commended the Catholic Bishops Conference for consistently demanding that government fulfill its legislative obligations.

The group specifically called on the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), the various Muslim missions, CSOs, and other stakeholders to lead a national crusade to ensure the President honors his commitment.

Providing a legal perspective, Lawyer Kingsley Nana Bonsu Kyeretwie—Vice Chairperson of the Manhyia South NPP and an aspiring Deputy Ashanti Regional Secretary—argued that the President is constitutionally obligated to protect the nation’s social fabric.

He referenced the Directive Principles of State Policy in the 1992 Constitution, which mandate government to safeguard the cultural and customary values of the Ghanaian people. He noted that under Chapter Six of the Constitution, the state is required to enact laws that protect these values.

Lawyer Kyeretwie insisted that President Mahama has no excuse and must fulfill the promise he made during the 2024 campaign to use his parliamentary majority to pass the bill.

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