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Tue, 07 Apr 2026 Social News

We need transport authority to regulate sector — Brako Powers

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
We need transport authority to regulate sector — Brako Powers

Private legal practitioner Austin Brako Powers has called for the establishment of a dedicated Transport Authority to regulate Ghana’s transport sector and curb what he describes as disorder in pricing and operations.

He observed that the absence of a central regulatory body has allowed transport operators to function without uniform standards, particularly in the adjustment of fares.

His call comes amid recent government efforts to retool the public transport system, including the acquisition of buses to improve mobility and ease congestion.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Tuesday, April 7, Brako Powers said the sector requires stronger oversight to ensure fairness and consistency.

He stressed that regulation is necessary to prevent arbitrary decisions by transport unions and operators.

“It is important we set up a Transport Authority to regulate the sector, because it is very important,” he said.

According to him, different transport groups often operate independently with varying fare structures, creating confusion for commuters.

“Private individuals take advantage of innocent Ghanaians if the sector is not regulated,” he stated.

He further pointed to broader structural challenges such as poor road infrastructure and rising spare parts prices, which he said continue to affect the efficiency of the transport system.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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