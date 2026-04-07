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NPP’s second-hand train procurement cause of rail challenges — Tanko Computer

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP’s second-hand train procurement cause of rail challenges — Tanko Computer
TUE, 07 APR 2026 2

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication, Rashid Tanko Computer, has blamed the challenges in Ghana’s railway sector on decisions taken by the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

This comes at the time the National Democratic Congress administration has renewed focus on revamping the country’s railway infrastructure as part of efforts to improve public transport and reduce pressure on roads.

According to Tanko Computer, the procurement of second-hand trains under the former government has contributed to the current inefficiencies and breakdowns within the system.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Tuesday, April 7, the NDC stalwart noted that the situation has left the sector struggling.

“The trains they brought in… were second-hand, and that thing couldn’t go anywhere. It broke down," claimed the GIFEC boss.

He added that the current government is taking steps to revitalise the railway sector, including plans to introduce modern trains and expand connectivity between major cities.

“We are trying to fix that one too and open that space… government is doing something about it, and you will see a lot of work going on there,” he stated.

Tanko Computer further pointed to ongoing efforts to link Accra to Kumasi through a proposed high-speed rail project, which he said would significantly ease transportation challenges.

He expressed confidence in the Transport Ministry’s commitment to improving the sector, noting that a functional railway system would enhance safety, reduce road accidents and improve commuting efficiency across the country.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 4/7/2026 6:49:38 PM

I totally believe that. They purchase used trains so they will keep the rest of the funds. Akufo Addo should really be hanged in public I want to hear them denying this accusation

Comments2
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