Abu Trica’s extradition: If he committed the offence in Ghana, he should be tried here – Lawyer Bidemah

A law lecturer at KAAF University, Lawyer Raymond Bidemah has questioned the growing trend of quickly handing over Ghanaian citizens for trial abroad.

Speaking on Kessben TV/radio, he argued that Ghana must protect its sovereignty and make use of its own legal institutions.

According to him, sovereign states are expected to protect their citizens and ensure justice is first pursued within their own jurisdiction where applicable.

“We need to make it known to other countries that we are sovereign,” Lawyer Raymond Bidemah said.

He added, “if the alleged act was committed while he was in Ghana and within our jurisdiction, then he should be tried here first.”

The legal academic pointed to examples from other countries where nationals are often not easily released for foreign prosecution.

He argued that Ghana should equally show the same firmness.

Lawyer Raymond Bidemah explained that if evidence exists against Abu Trica, Ghanaian courts are capable of hearing the case and applying the law.

His comments appeared to align partly with the sentiments expressed by Shatta Wale and Kwaw Kese, though he clarified that his position is rooted in legal sovereignty rather than emotion.

-mynewsgh