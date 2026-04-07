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Dodowa-Afienya-Dawhenya road project 35% complete

  Tue, 07 Apr 2026
Social News Dodowa-Afienya-Dawhenya road project commenced on 5th December, 2025 and is expected to completed on 4th December 2027.
TUE, 07 APR 2026
Dodowa-Afienya-Dawhenya road project commenced on 5th December, 2025 and is expected to completed on 4th December 2027.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced that reconstruction works on the Dodowa Afienya Dawhenya road and selected town roads have reached 35 percent completion, placing the project ahead of schedule.

The project commenced on December 5, 2025, and is slated for completion by December 4, 2027. Upon completion, it is expected to enhance connectivity between Dodowa, Afienya and Dawhenya, while improving the movement of goods and commuters between Accra and surrounding districts.

The scope of work includes the construction of a 24.8 kilometre single carriageway asphalt road with shoulders and walkways, alongside a 4 kilometre dual carriageway at strategic junctions along the corridor. The project also features a 40 metre four lane concrete bridge over the River Detsedor at Afienya, in addition to other bridge works, culverts and close to 29 kilometres of concrete drains.

Further works involve the development of storm drains and an outfall channel to strengthen flood control measures along the stretch.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Agbodza, inspected the project during a tour of ongoing infrastructure works in the Greater Accra Region.

He expressed satisfaction with both the quality of work and adherence to timelines, noting that several sections have recorded considerable progress.

The Minister also praised Oswal Investment Group for its dedication to the project and urged the contractor to maintain momentum to ensure timely delivery for the benefit of residents and road users.

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