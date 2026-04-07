Adongo Denies ‘Unfair Treatment’ Claims, Slams Online Publication as False

Accra, April 6, 2026 — The Office of Isaac Adongo, Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, has strongly denied claims attributed to him in an online publication alleging that he had been “unfairly treated.”

In a press release issued on Monday, the office rejected and condemned an article published on April 5 by phoenixbrower.com titled “I’ve been unfairly treated – Hon. Isaac Adongo speaks.” The statement described the publication as “entirely false, misleading, and a clear misrepresentation” of the lawmaker’s views.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Hon. Isaac Adongo has never made, endorsed, or expressed any of the statements contained in the said publication,” the release emphasized, urging the public to disregard the claims.

The office reiterated that the legislator remains committed to his duties and has not at any point suggested or implied experiencing unfair treatment. It further stressed that his engagements with institutional leaders and stakeholders have consistently been guided by professionalism, mutual respect, and a focus on development.

Isaac Adongo, who also serves as Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, was described as actively contributing to Ghana’s economic governance through policy work aimed at improving livelihoods and strengthening institutional collaboration.

The statement also reaffirmed his loyalty to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), noting that his public service remains anchored in integrity, transparency, and accountability.

The office indicated that it is reviewing the publication and may take further action to address what it called the spread of misinformation. It also called on media houses, bloggers, and digital platforms to verify information through credible and official sources before publication.

Members of the public and stakeholders were advised to rely only on verified communications from official channels, as the office insisted the controversial article “does not reflect the position” of the MP.

The statement was signed by Aboyom Job, Communication Officer for Bolgatanga Central.