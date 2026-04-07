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Defending Ghana’s Sovereignty Against Political Gymnastics

Feature Article Defending Ghana’s Sovereignty Against Political Gymnastics
TUE, 07 APR 2026

Ghana stands at a crossroads. At a time when our nation faces pressing challenges of development, dignity, and sovereignty, some politicians have chosen to weaponize the LGBTQ+ debate for partisan gain. Rev. John Ntim Fordjour’s recent rhetoric — gaslighting, dramatizing, and calling for attention — risks creating political mayhem while simultaneously invoking international institutions to blackmail Ghana. This is not leadership; it is distraction. Ghanaians deserve clarity, truth, and decisive action.

Political Gymnastics and Gaslighting

  • Fordjour accuses the NDC and President Mahama of hypocrisy, yet his own language is designed to inflame rather than inform.
  • His repeated claims of “betrayal” and “scam” are gallery politics — emotional appeals meant to mobilize supporters without advancing substantive debate.
  • By dramatizing civil society silence and exaggerating international pressure, he positions himself as a “defender of values” while sowing division.

International Undertones and Blackmail

  • Ghana’s LGBTQ+ bill has drawn criticism from the EU, US, UN, and Human Rights Watch, with threats of aid cuts and trade restrictions.
  • Fordjour exploits this tension, framing the bill as a nationalist stand against “foreign imposition.”
  • Yet, by constantly invoking international institutions, he risks turning Ghana’s sovereignty into a bargaining chip, rather than a principle.

The Real Economic Risks

  • US Aid: $156M annually suspended in 2025, affecting health and education programs.
  • US Trade: $3.8B in 2024; AGOA benefits at risk.
  • EU Exports: 14–27% of Ghana’s cocoa, gold, and petroleum exports depend on EU markets.
  • GDP Impact: Cuts of 20–30% could cost Ghana $1.35–2.8B annually (1.8–3.7% of GDP). Worst-case 50% cuts could cost $3.55–5.02B (4.7–6.7% of GDP).

Call to Action: What Ghanaians Must Demand

  • Truth over Theatre: Reject political gaslighting and demand honest debate.
  • National Unity: Recognize that sovereignty cannot be reduced to partisan soundbites.
  • Economic Preparedness: Push for diversification of trade partners (China, India, AfCFTA) and domestic revenue mobilization.
  • Diplomatic Balance: Engage in quiet diplomacy to cushion aid and trade risks while asserting national independence.

Recommendations for President Mahama

  • Swift Assent: Once Parliament passes the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, assent without delay to demonstrate decisive leadership.
  • Phased Implementation: Consider gradual enforcement to reduce international backlash while upholding Ghanaian values.
  • Economic Cushioning: Launch a national diversification plan to reduce dependence on US/EU aid and trade.
  • Public Education: Inform citizens about the real economic risks and the strategies to mitigate them.

Sovereignty with Responsibility
Ghana must not allow political theatrics to derail its path. Fordjour’s gaslighting and gallery politics may grab headlines, but they do not serve the nation. What serves Ghana is clarity, unity, and sovereignty anchored in responsible leadership. President Mahama must act decisively: assent to the bill once passed, protect Ghana’s values, and simultaneously prepare the nation for the economic and diplomatic challenges ahead.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen
For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie‑Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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