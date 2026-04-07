Govt misses treasury bills target by 32.19% for third consecutive week

For the third consecutive week, the Government of Ghana has fallen short of its GH¢4.63 billion Treasury bills target, reflecting continued weak investor demand.

Data released by the Bank of Ghana showed that the latest auction was undersubscribed by 32.19 percent, a wider shortfall compared to the previous week.

The government recorded total bids of GH¢3.16 billion against the GH¢4.63 billion target but accepted GH¢2.84 billion.

The 91-day bill attracted the highest interest from investors, with GH¢2.02 billion in bids, representing 63.8 percent of the total. Out of this, GH¢1.99 billion was accepted.

The 364-day bill, which is close to a full-year instrument, recorded bids of about GH¢648 million, with GH¢416.93 million taken up.

For the 182-day bill, investors tendered GH¢498.9 million, of which GH¢416.9 million was accepted.

Meanwhile, interest rates continued to trend upward across the yield curve.

The yield on the 91-day bill remained largely stable at 4.81 percent.

The 182-day bill saw a marginal increase to 6.71 percent, up from 6.62 percent the previous week.

Similarly, the yield on the 364-day bill rose by 7.0 basis points to 9.84 percent.