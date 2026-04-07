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Gov’t must prevent fuel scarcity, not just manage prices — Kwadwo Poku

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Gov’t must prevent fuel scarcity, not just manage prices — Kwadwo Poku
TUE, 07 APR 2026

Energy Expert and member of the communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Poku, has urged government to prioritise fuel availability over price concerns amid ongoing global tensions.

The country has been experiencing rising fuel prices following a coordinated military action by the United States and Israel in Iran.

The conflict, which started on February 28, has disrupted activity around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route, leading to increased prices on the international market.

Amid increasing concerns, President John Dramani Mahama has scheduled an emergency cabinet meeting on Thursday, April 9, to explore measures to cushion consumers.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Tuesday, April 7, Poku said rising prices are inevitable under the circumstances, but warned that a shortage would be far more damaging.

“My concern is not that prices will go up—yes, they will. My concern is scarcity, that we don’t run out of fuel,” he said.

He explained that global supply chain disruptions and delayed deliveries could worsen the situation if the conflict persists as a result, price interventions alone may not be sufficient.

“If it’s high and you go to the pump and get something to buy, you can manage. But when it’s high and you can’t get to buy, that’s worse,” he stated.

The energy expert further called on government to engage Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs) and other downstream players to anticipate and prevent any supply disruptions.

He noted that Ghana’s deregulated fuel market requires close collaboration between the state and private sector to safeguard supply during global shocks.

Meanwhile, President Mahama, speaking at the Kwahu Business Forum on Saturday, April 4, assured that the country has adequate fuel stock and that there is no imminent risk of shortage.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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