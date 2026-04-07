Boyfriend takes back container from cheating girlfriend in Bawku

Container been moved to a different location

A dramatic scene has unfolded in Bawku in the Upper East Region after a man reportedly took back a container he had purchased for his girlfriend, following allegations of infidelity.

The incident, captured in a viral video circulating on social media, shows the visibly upset man arriving at the location to retrieve the container, which he is said to have bought as a form of support for his partner.

Eyewitnesses claim the container had been set up for business purposes, making the situation even more emotional and intense.

According to reports, the man decided to act after discovering that his girlfriend had been unfaithful. Feeling betrayed and heartbroken, he reportedly concluded that he could no longer allow her to benefit from something he had invested in, leading to his decision to reclaim the property.